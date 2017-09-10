Harts, trained by Prince and stealing the show

courtesy photo

Darren Hart, more commonly known as “Harts” in the music industry, is a one-man music connoisseur. Not only does he know how to play several instruments such as the drums, keyboard, guitar and bass, but he’s also involved in every step of the music making process. From the inspiration to the production, and everything in between. In fact, all 14 tracks on his second album,“Smoke Fire Hope Desire” were recorded by Harts himself in his bedroom studio.

The Australian native has been producing music since 2010, and it has been used in various events such as a Rimmel London spot and a national Subaru campaign. He was also GQ Australia’s Artist of the Year (2016). Harts has worked with the late Prince in the past, and he was actually mentored by the icon after Prince discovered him on Youtube.

“Smoke Fire Hope Desire” reflects Harts’s personal taste in music, charged with rock riffs and soulful lyrics. Each track is unique and the carefully crafted rhythms keep you on your toes, much like Harts himself. With “Smoke Fire Hope Desire”, Harts wants to “bring impressive musicianship back to pop.” He goes on to say, “ I want people to hear a message of coming together and unity in the face of crisis. I also want them to let loose and sing along. It’s about everything together.”

As mentioned earlier, Harts is involved in every aspect of creating his art. The title of his album has an interesting story behind it. “The album title is a play on that old saying, ‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,’” Harts admits. “I added a positive second line, Where there’s hope, there’s desire.’ That phrase really sparked the whole context, which means hope and desire are a direct response to smoke and fire. There’s a lot of sadness and trouble in our world, but there’s still a lot of love being born.”

Harts will be performing in Utah on September 13th at the Urban Lounge at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Urban Lounge. Advance tickets are $13 and $15 at the door and you must be over 21 to go.