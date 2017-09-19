H2H: How Should the U Respond to Planned Ben Shapiro Event

1. The U Should Protect Free Speech
Nicholas Coleman
The nation is focused on the University of Utah, as Ben Shapiro will soon appear on campus. Hosted by the University’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) Chapter, Shapiro’s upcoming appearance has already affected discourse on campus. Those who ordinarily avoid speaking about politics are suddenly reflecting on their values, questioning how the First Amendment right to free speech applies to controversial figures. These uncensored discussions led to the Chicanx Student Movement of Aztlán (MEChA) and the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) demanding that the speech on Sept. 27 be cancelled. President David G. Pershing, responding to these requests, announced that the event will continue as scheduled.
Last week, UC Berkeley braced as ‘Hurricane Shapiro’ arrived on campus. The university reportedly paid local authorities a stifling $600,000 for event security — a ludicrous sum for a single evening. The Salt Lake City Police Department attended the event, observing how violence was prevented. Although protestors did emerge, there was little else done to prevent the speech. Unfortunately, life near UC Berkeley was put on hold as police barricaded streets and established checkpoints. The campus transformed overnight, thus resembling a town in the pathway of a storm. For comparison, Shapiro’s speech at UC Berkeley lasted roughly two hours — preparing for the event took hundreds of hours to ensure safety. Is this how free speech in the United States should operate?
I spoke with the Chair of YAF, Dillon Clark, about the upcoming event on Sept. 27. Glancing at any of the protest pages on Facebook, one imagines that Clark is surely bent on disrupting the status quo. That characterization could not be further from the truth. Responding to the recent criticism, Clark told me, “When you listen to people you disagree with you can gain a better understanding of their argument, why they think that way, how they came to that conclusion.” He continued by stating, “…If you can do that, not only can you broaden your overall understanding of a subject, but you can adopt new views or harden your own…” Disagreeing with his interpretation is rather difficult, as Shapiro’s entire career is focused on education and lively discussion.
Shapiro is a Harvard Law alumnus with significant intellectual prowess. His speech at the U will be brimming with statistics, and those who disagree with Shapiro can skip to the front of the Q&A line. As Clark told me earlier this week, “[Ben Shapiro] is popular for a reason, and people need to interact and engage with speakers like Ben to gain a better understanding of why and how people like him so much.”
Those requesting that Pershing cancel Shapiro’s speech center their argument around the term “hate speech.” Alternatively, his opinions do not align with the progressive movement and are therefore harmful. The political firebrand is admittedly not an admirer of the LGBTQIA movement; indeed, many of Shapiro’s comments severely aggravate leftists for this reason alone. However, notice how I did not say “liberals,” as Democrats traditionally admire free speech. I wrote “leftists” to acknowledge social justice activists such as Lex Scott, founder of the United Front Party, who want to dismantle open dialogue.
The movement that Scott and others represent in Utah has evoked a resistance to controversial ideas, evident in the title of the protest organized against Shapiro. “Counter-Protest to the hate speech of Ben Shapiro at the U,” reads the Facebook group’s heading. Wait, counter-protest to what, exactly? Shapiro might be controversial, but his appearances are guaranteed by the United States Constitution. Furthermore, the event is being hosted by a reputable organization, and the University is aware of all details. Terming Shapiro’s educated rhetoric as a “protest” reveals a lack of understanding for how free speech operates.
There are limitations to the First Amendment, but Shapiro is neither preaching violence nor chaos—conservative speakers should not be viewed as counter-culture. No one is forcing the audience to attend, and, if anything, disruptive protests actually attract more people to the venue. Instead of asking President Pershing to cancel Shapiro, groups like MEChA, SDS and Lex Scott should establish their own speeches. On Sept. 27, 2017, at 7 p.m., you have a choice: either attend the speech or choose to stay at home. Either way, Shapiro is coming to the U, thanks to Clark and a few others who recognize the value of free speech.
letters@chronicle.utah.edu
2. Don’t Give Hate a Platform
Connor Richards
The normal quietness and lack of action that defines the University of Utah’s Park Building was absent on the afternoon of Sept. 12. It was replaced by the voices, yells and drum-bangs of about 50 U students who took part in a sit-in outside President David W. Pershing’s office. The protest, which was organized by the U’s chapter of Chicanx Student Movement of Aztlán (MEChA) and supported by Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) and the Black Student-Union, was against conservative commentator Ben Shapiro who will be speaking at the U on Sept. 27. Armed with harmonious chants and the synchronized beating of bass drums, the students demanded President Pershing cancel Shapiro’s talk.
Pershing, before being escorted out of the building by three police officers and a campus official, came out of his office to listen to the concerns of students. He said that while the university has a strong commitment to diversity, it is out of the university’s control to cancel a speaker invited by a student group (Shapiro was invited by the U’s chapter of Young Republicans). “The policy of the university is that a fully-registered student group has the right, just like you [the protesters] do, to invite speakers,” Pershing said, according to The Daily Utah Chronicle. “The jurisdiction we have is safety.”
The protest created outrage among the Utah community and led to accusations that the protesters are intolerant of conservative ideas and voices. Nothing could be farther from the truth. When Mitt Romney spoke at Kingsbury Hall in March 2016, there was no organized opposition by left-wing groups. Similarly, no leftists organizations attempted to cancel the conservative-leaning Evan McMullin’s speech when he made a presidential campaign stop at the U. With both of these recent instances in mind, it seems inaccurate to accuse U students of wanting to shut down conservative ideas, values and voices.
But Shapiro is not Mitt Romney or Evan McMullin. It isn’t Shapiro’s conservative tendencies that leftist students groups are hostile towards — it is his hateful and degrading comments towards minority groups. Shapiro consistently labels transgenderism as a mental illness and refers sex reassignment surgery as self-mutilation. He has repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner and scoffed at the idea that it takes any bravery to come out as transgender. When one student called him out for his insensitive rhetoric, Shapiro asked, “If I call you a moose, are you suddenly a moose?”
Shapiro is a coward. Rather than own and embrace his all too apparent disgust for transgender people, he hides it behind a poorly constructed veil of objectivity, using outdated psychology research on “gender dysphoria” to promote what is nothing more than hatred for people who are different from him. Shapiro’s catchphrase is “facts don’t care about your feelings,” as if he held his opinions on any intellectual grounds and not on outright prejudice.
The debate as to whether the U should host Shapiro centers around the idea the universities should be welcoming of all opinions, and that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects Shapiro’s right to speak. The idea that universities must allow all invited speakers, whatever their beliefs, to speak on campus is a nonsensical one. Universities exist to promote and harbor productive intellectual ideas, not to offer a free-for-all forum where all ideas, however out of whack, are treated as equally valuable. There is a reason universities do not offer courses in alchemy and astrology; these ideas have little intellectual merit.
Allowing Shapiro to speak simply because he was invited sets a dangerous precedent for what kind of speech can be promoted on the U campus. What if a student group invites a speaker who believes Sandy Hook was staged by the Obama administration, or that the Holocaust never happened, or that vaccinations cause autism? Should the U feel obligated to gives these ideas I platform? No, and it would be dangerously irresponsible to do so.
Controversial figures have been uninvited from the U before. In 2015, the rapper Asher Roth was invited by ASUU to headline the U’s annual Redfest to kick off the school year. ASUU revoked the invitation, however, after concerns were raised that the rapper’s lyrics “contradicted ASUU’s efforts to improve the campus climate.”
If a musician’s lyrics can be so disruptive to campus climate as to justify the cancellation of their performance, the same can certainly be said of Shapiro’s comments towards transgender people. It is high time colleges stopped providing hate with a platform and instead recognized that not all ideas deserve to be taken seriously in a university setting.
letters@chronicle.utah.edu
What do you think? Should the #UofU welcome Ben Shapiro to campus?
— Daily Utah Chronicle (@TheChrony) September 19, 2017
It seems that Connor Richards has shown a tremendous amount of misunderstanding and lack of analysis on the suggested policies that Shapiro has espoused. If Richard has considered Shapiro’s thoughts a little more critically instead of dismissing him as a “coward”, he would certainly find that Shapiro’s conservatism is frankly unremarkable, he just simply defends his points very well (as noted by Coleman). Richard’s argument are full of slippery slope fallacies, including thinking that conservative thought is almost as equivalent as holocaust denial. Coleman’s take on the Shapiro speech shows far more consideration while Richard’s opinion seems very haphazard and lazy.
Very well said! I completely agree with you L. Edwards. Unfortunately nowadays, many write their opinion as fact.
Respectfully, Mr. Richards would do well to note that the suppression of any ideological platform—yes, even Holocaust denial, alchemy, or crazy conspiracy theories—is a refusal to listen. If Ben Shapiro’s ideas are dangerous, then we ought to be evaluating them carefully in order finely to tune better ideas against his. A placard reading “No hate speech!” inhibits accomplishing this, and calling a person hateful on the basis of a politico-cultural ethos is hardly convincing as an argument. One wonders why “hateful” is a criterion for incredibility, anyway.
Shapiro is being lumped into the same category as Milo Yiannopoulos and Richard Spencer –which is hilarious because he’s not a troll and a practicing Jew. I’m a liberal and have arrived to the conclusion that the main reason he’s being protested is because people disagree with him. This nonsense of ‘hate speech’ needs to stop. The Supreme Court ruled in June (yet again) that even speech you disagree with –hate speech in this case– is protected under the FA. I won’t cling to the blanket that is the constitution, but has anyone given thought to the precedent that it would set if a conservative speaker were blocked? Would it be OK then if liberal speakers were refused a space to hold their event simply because a conservative took issue with it? If you don’t care about this, you’re living in the wrong country. Shapiro is a prominent figure in conservative politics, he was invited by a student group, and the U is doing the right thing by allowing him to have his event. I’ll be going to this event, not because I agree with him (I don’t in most cases), but because higher learning is a battleground of ideas, and as stated in this piece by Clark “When you listen to people you disagree with you can gain a better understanding of their argument, why they think that way, how they came to that conclusion. If you can do that, not only can you broaden your overall understanding of a subject, but you can adopt new views or harden your own…”
Well said.
Believing that universities exist to promote “productive” ideas is to surrender your intellectual honesty. Who decides which ideas are productive? Apparently, Mr. Richards would prefer that a panel of administrators declare which ideas are productive and which shall be banned. Universities do, in fact, exist as a “free-for-all forum” for all ideas to be debated and refined through public discourse and argument. If an idea is not worth defending in the public square, it is not worth holding. Should you take issue with an idea being presented, the onus is on you to dispute it. Mr. Richards has failed to do this, dismissing Mr. Shapiro as cowardly and xenophobic, rather than engaging honestly with his arguments. Cancelling his appearance, as many other institutions have done, would be a grave disservice to the students and the larger community. Dismissing an argument or a speaker out-of-hand teaches you nothing of their faults and leaves you blind to their merits.
Mr. Richards has committed the same act that far left groups, like Antifa, are committing: that is, painting someone as inhuman with labels like “Nazi” and “KKK” as a means to justify any act against them. They justify physical violence against someone if that individual is painted as a “Nazi”. They justify burning down a campus if a campus visitor is painted as “alt-right”. Finally, they justify the cancellation of an event if the speaker’s rhetoric is painted as “hate speech”. Their goal has transitioned from intellectual, thoughtful debate, to immediate suppression through character assassination. The truth is, Mr. Richards, the individual has rights, and those rights do not end where your opinions begin. Anyone can label any event, seminar, topic, or discussion as “hateful”. If, hypothetically, I so chose, would my labeling of this article as “hateful” against Shapiro, with the use of terms like “coward”, justify the removal of it? The answer is a resounding “no”.
Connor, censorship is not an effective means of defeating ideas you deem dangerous. If Ben’s “ideas have little intellectual merit” then confront him on intellectual grounds. Ben allows all those who disagree with him to ask questions (and challenge him) before those who agree with him are allowed to ask him questions. And he won’t talk over you. So, I fully anticipate you participating in the event, and challenging him directly during the Q&A.
Also, if a campus group wanted to host an outspoken neo-nazi speaker, or an active member of the KKK, or a leader of any other abhorrent group, your assertion that this would be harmful to the campus is unfounded. I have no doubt that the student body would challenge such a speaker’s ideas and be entirely capable of putting those ideas in their place (the intellectual garbage bin). In fact, I believe the campus would become stronger and more unified in opposing actual hate if such a speaker were given a platform. While if a student group was denied that opportunity, then people are left wondering why someone’s words and ideas are forbidden, and those same ideas become more seductive than they would otherwise. The irony of censorship is that it only proves to promote what’s censored.
Neither of these writings are particularly interesting. Both writers have rehashed the same argument on both sides that’s been around for… months, a year, longer probably. And it’s the same criticisms. Where is the point that people will actually sit down and reach some sort of decision about this information after talking about it? Richards main method seems to be an attack that, “Haha! He says Caitlyn Jenner is a man with a mental disorder! That must mean his ideas are so idiotic he must not be allowed to campus!” Why is it so foreign when this idea of men and women being different seemed normal 20 years ago? You can see how I feel, but I think the more important point is the denial of ideas, statistics, or speech (which can be on either side) is so core to the way people think. Ben Shapiro offers answers to many of these criticisms at least and if you can’t see that as valuable in a speaker, that’s sad. Furthermore, in World War II, kids were drafted and blown up before they even hit the machinge gun fire beaches in Normandy. Jenner, is living a rich posh life and being applauded for having to elect to identify as a woman. What is real courage? I see it in the people that fought against the real Nazis the left hates.
Let’s do better than Berkeley please. Let the man speak. If you disagree with his position debate in a respectful manner. Protest in a peaceful manner. Violence does not prove your point or further your agenda it makes you look like compete nut-jobs. This is The U. Let’s show some class, shall we?
We don’t need to show class, but humanity and respect for other people’s ideals or beliefs. If Mrs. Shapiro shows respect and decency for other people’s or cultures or ideals and then I’m sure he will be respected and even if we don’t like his speech we are adults and we can take it. But if he begins to bring the worst on people, then I don’t think that he will be respected.
I’ll start with the typographical errors.
Correct the second sentence of paragraph four to read, “It isn’t Shapiro’s conservative tendencies that leftist student groups are hostile towards—it is his hateful and degrading comments towards minority groups.” It currently says “students groups.”
Correct the third sentence of paragraph four to read, “Shapiro consistently labels transgenderism as a mental illness and refers to sex reassignment surgery as self-mutilation.” It currently says “and refers sex reassignment surgery as self-mutilation.”
Also correct the third sentence of paragraph seven to read, “Should the U feel obligated to give these ideas a platform?” It currently says “obligated to gives these ideas I platform.”
Now for the content.
“The protest created outrage among the Utah community and led to accusations that the protesters are intolerant of conservative ideas and voices. Nothing could be farther from the truth.”
They, along with you and many liberals, absolutely are intolerant of some conservative ideas, e.g. LGBT issues. You spend half of this article talking about how hateful, degrading, dangerous, prejudiced, and out of whack his views are of transgenderism. To you and the leftist camp, there is no moral or rational opinion about this other than your own; anything else is worthy of the “hate” label.
“He has repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner…”
You certainly have the right to use the term “woman” however you want. But Shapiro’s argument is that the rest of us have the right to call a spade a spade. This obviously bothers you, and it seems to be your biggest problem with him. But let me tell you something: the students in the Union cafeteria have the right to laugh with each other about how my Church is actually a “cult” while I eat my hamburger five feet away from them. Trust me, things like that make me feel much like you do when Ben calls Caitlyn Jenner a “him.” My business professor apparently has the right to endorse and quote the Book of Mormon musical during his lectures, a piece of work that makes Ben Shapiro’s rhetoric look like a flower arrangement. Should I complain to President Pershing that he’s using a university platform to spread insensitive views and demand that he be sent away? How about my philosophy professor who peppered his lectures with derogatory comments about LDS religious texts? When my business professor saw that what he said made some of us uncomfortable, he told our class, “I believe in the right to offend.” This is a difficult principle for most people, including me. But we need to accept it and learn to deal with it because, at some point or another, a university environment will expose us to irritating or offensive ideologies. This offense and dislike is the price we all pay for the first amendment. What’s annoying about these protestors is that they’re suddenly crying foul now that it’s their turn to pay.
“…and scoffed at the idea that it takes any bravery to come out as transgender.”
This is an example of Ben’s tendency to overcorrect. He is pushing back against society’s praise of the transgender movement by acting like it doesn’t matter or even exist, which I really don’t like. He would be better received if he wasn’t so emotionally charged.
“The idea that universities must allow all invited speakers, whatever their beliefs, to speak on campus is a nonsensical one. Universities exist to promote and harbor productive intellectual ideas, not to offer a free-for-all forum where all ideas, however out of whack, are treated as equally valuable. There is a reason universities do not offer courses in alchemy and astrology; these ideas have little intellectual merit.”
So, who are the judges of intellectual merit? Who gets to decide which ideas are productive and which ones are out of whack? You suggest that the process would be simple, like differentiating pseudo-sciences from valid sciences. But political and moral opinions don’t work like that. Whoever is in charge of judging merit, you seem convinced that they should use left-wing thought as a model, and that social and moral propositions ought to meet some liberal standard to be considered acceptable. Anything reasonably close to your philosophies is fine, but it’s time to hyperventilate and demand justice when someone won’t call Caitlyn Jenner a woman because he put on a dress. Then comes the outrage about how this is nothing but hate, transphobia, prejudice, bigotry, etc. There are, of course, no other explanations.
“Allowing Shapiro to speak simply because he was invited sets a dangerous precedent for what kind of speech can be promoted on the U campus. What if a student group invites a speaker who believes Sandy Hook was staged by the Obama administration, or that the Holocaust never happened, or that vaccinations cause autism? Should the U feel obligated to gives these ideas I platform? No, and it would be dangerously irresponsible to do so.”
Again, the proposition here is that Shapiro’s opinions are as dangerous and obviously wrong as holocaust denial and vaccine paranoia. Most people don’t buy that.
Finally, the University of Utah is not giving these ideas a platform. The private student group that invited him to speak is. The 2015 rap concert cancellation isn’t a fair comparison because the ASUU is sponsored by and directly affiliated with the University, whereas YAF is not. President Pershing understands this.