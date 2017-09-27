Letter to the Editor: Best Way to Protest Shapiro is to Ignore Him

Ben Shapiro’s planned appearance sponsored by the Young Americans for Freedom Chapter has been the worthy subject of ire. He regularly uses his pulpit to marginalize LGBTQ+ and racial minorities and is clearly deserving of the scorn he receives. His appearance begs the question: How do we shut him down?
In my view, the answer to this question has been overwhelmingly fumbled. Calls for mass protests and adverse administrative action seem to be the consensus among opposing student groups, however, this is the wrong approach.
The fact is, Ben Shapiro and his misguided followers adore the attention they receive when he comes to speak. In videos of his past appearances at other campuses, he often breaks the ice for his audience with a potshot at protesters outside. The protests feed into his narrative and creates a strong (yet false) veneer of bravery on his part. In fact, one video of him hiding from protesters after being barred entrance to Depaul University has been viewed over 211,000 times as he attempts to cement his martyrdom.
As it is eminently clear that his planned speech at University of Utah will go on, let us deprive him of what he desires most — control of his narrative. Let us maroon him and his misguided followers in their echo chamber where they can cheer and applaud at will to his hateful rhetoric. Let us not empower him, but rather relegate him to insignificance.
My proposal for protest is a bit unconventional. Instead of a scene evoking images of Berkley or Depaul, let us highlight his rank insignificance by simply going about our daily business – and reaching out to those who need our support. Call a friend with whom you haven’t spoken with in awhile, or someone you know who feels pain from the rhetoric espoused by Shapiro. Write a letter to someone whom has impacted your life in a positive way. Go volunteer for an hour with an organization that works with those in our community whom are less fortunate. We must not be conscripted into his crude trap.
However you choose to protest Ben Shapiro’s appearance, ask this question before you go: Am I giving a racist homophobe a cookie?
By Matthew White
University of Utah student
Brilliant. Sincerely.
This is the author, Matthew White. I am a Senior in Economics at the University. I wanted to make sure I had my name in here somewhere to lend some authenticity to the letter, especially considering there is not a byline attached. Unsure why there isn’t, but no matter! I appreciate your comments and for all whom have engaged in the publishing of this letter. Enjoy your Wednesday, and peace be with you!
Spot on! I have been waiting for someone to write something like this. Let’s be honest, the only reason anyone knows who Ben Shapiro is is because of the protests. Without the protests, he doesn’t make 5 o’clock news and nobody cares. Just ignore him. Show your support of the LGBTQ and racial minority communities in other ways as the author posted.
I suggest to anyone reading this article that you watch some of Ben’s videos (in their entirety). As with any subject, don’t form your opinion based on what others say. Find out for yourself.
Yes lets support the freedom of speech of NFL players kneeling, but marginalize the freedom of speech of a conservative speaker…liberal logic. Do your homework, Shapiro is far from a racist
Biased much?
Hello, Aubree,
This article is a letter to the editor and does not reflect the opinions of the Chronicle. We are not “choosing a side,” so to speak, but are merely allowing a concerned reader to voice their thoughts. If you’d like to write a response, feel free to leave a comment toward the author or email a draft to me at m.hulse@dailyutahchronicle.com.
You scream to be heard but yet you won’t allow the other sides opinion to be spoken. That’s really open and understanding of you. Also, how do I unsubscribe from this garbage?
Hi,Carter.
This is a letter to the editor and does not represent the opinions of the Chronicle at all- we as yet have not received a letter from the other side. If you would like to write one in the future, feel free to send them to me at m.hulse@dailyutahchronicle.com.
Have you ever actually listened to any of his speeches? Give me one example where he says something racist or hateful. From what I’ve seen, he’s done nothing but back up his opinion with facts – a lesson you might do well to learn from. How can we call ourselves academics if we are not willing to hear all viewpoints, regardless of whether we agree with them or not? Before accusing someone of being racist listen to what has to be said and ask yourself if the intent is to cause harm or prevent someone from having freedoms based on the color of their skin. He never argues that LGBTQ+ have no rights, he argues that others not of this discourse should not be forced by law to behave a special way around said people. He isn’t saying to not give them equal rights, he’s saying don’t give them special status above that of anyone else.
Yes, it is a good idea to stay home if you can’t engage in honest debate to seek to understand. Agree to disagree. But do not project labels, beliefs and future actions when you are without accurate knowledge.
Violent protests or shouting people down push us further away from common ground and closer to mistruths.
“Am I giving a racist homophobe a cookie?” very disgusting and hateful comments by this author. Very sad that the U condones this author who promotes hate and anti-American rhetoric. Go live in Venezuela, Cuba or maybe North Korea which are shining examples of socialism, communism and totalitarianism the things which you hold so dear to you.
To the derryl who wrote “[Shapiro’s] appearance begs the question: How do we shut him down?”:
Please get a freaking grip. Protecting free speech is way more important than protecting sensitive feelings. I’m a liberal who disagrees with Shapiro on many points, but attempting to shut down peaceful speaking appearances is straight up PATHETIC. Let him have his platform, and take advantage of your own opportunities to engage in thoughtful, peaceful argument if your convictions differ from his.
I ultimately agree with the course of action proposed: reaching out to someone in need of support is always time well spent, but please get off your high horse and change your idiotic tone. It’s unclear exactly what you’re trying to communicate by directing attention to the video of Shapiro “as he attempts to cement his martyrdom,” but your word choice conveys some type of moral approval that a person’s life should be threatened for voicing his or her beliefs. If that’s the case, let me be the first to tell you that you are wrong and deeply misguided. The world has had enough martyrs.
Thank God for the freedoms provided you in this great country and remember that those freedoms are protected equally for all. If you advocate infringement of the rights of those who disagree with you, you should thoughtfully question whether you deserve them yourself.
Cheers,
Wayne Owens
Yeah! Make him invisible, or go to another event on campus. It seems that we are feeding into his limelight by making a big deal about him. Make the crowd at other on campus events bigger than his. It seems that other positive events do not get as much media attention as Ben Shapiro has. Instead of discussing how he disgusts you shout out what other things you are passionate about.
I just wanted to say that this is one of the most entertaining articles I’ve read in a long time. ‘Worthy ire’, ‘deserving of scorn’, I enjoyed the attempt you gave at trying to come across as someone who knows a lot about what they’re talking about. But here is a quick fact for you, by ‘marooning’ him and his followers, by deriving him of his control over the narrative, you are in fact feeding his narrative. I don’t know if you quite realize that, but the idea that college students can’t bear to hear a different opinion, that they can’t accept that there are any views besides their own, that they shout ‘racism, misogyny, bigotry, xenophobia’, and the countless other buzzwords you leftists like to use to claim victory without knowing what you’re talking about, that they are snowflakes triggered by microagressions, is exactly the narrative that you are feeding into. In your attempt to discredit him, you are in fact giving him validity. And for goodness sake, what violence is he going to incite? How many times have people on the right rioted and looted and burned things when they didn’t like what was happening? You can maybe name a few, but it’s you leftists who propose ‘tolerance’ and ‘love’, who, at campuses across America are endangering the safety of fellow peers, simply because someone is saying stuff that hurts your feelings. ‘Am I giving a racist homophobe a cookie?’ Really? A lot of what is going on is stuff that’s been proposed by Democrats. Illegal immigration? Within the past 10 years Hillary and other Democrats have advocated for stronger border control. Democrats were the party of slavery. Democrats are the party of the KKK. Democrats are the party of racism. You have to remember, it was Hillary, not Trump that called blacks ‘super-predators’. Hate to break it to you, but I think you may actually have to look into this stuff a little more.
Yes
Ironically, pushing articles like these full of condescension and lies spread in memes will also fuel his followers. Good job! This letter is truly hilarious.
There’s a lot that is incorrect and inaccurate about this piece.
First, Ben Shapiro is not Milo Yiannopoulos. I would agree that if people just ignored Milo, then he would pretty much disappear. But Ben Shapiro is not a provocateur and his career is not simply founded on provoking leftists. He has something substantial to say, and many people will continue to listen to him, whether or not protests and riots occur at his events. That’s not to say that some of his audience doesn’t get off on the leftist freak-outs. I’ll admit, I enjoy it a bit myself. However, I think there’s a major oversimplification being made when you claim that whether protesters sit at home or actively protest is the difference between whether Shapiro is “significant” or “insignificant.”
Also, the Anti-Defamation League named Ben Shapiro the #1 target of anti-semitism in 2016, in addition to being the biggest target of the alt-right’s scorn, so I’m not sure what you mean when you say that he is “clearly deserving of the scorn he receives.”
I appreciate the examples of alternative activities to protesting, thank you.
I’m interested to see the evidence supporting the claim that Ben Shapiro is “a racist homophobe.”
Why is your response to Mr. Shapiro to call him names like racist and homophobe? This practice of shouting insults, or disregarding things under the titles of racist, homophobe, and bigot, rather than addressing and countering points is why the left (Shapiro’s self-proclaimed adversary) is losing so much ground. There are hordes of reasonable people, and if you’d listen to Ben speak, you’d find out that he attacks topics and issues with *reason.* Even if you don’t agree with the conclusions he’s come to, it’s hard to deny that his views and stances have been well thought out, and have years of legal study tied up in them. This is a stark contrast to protesters, who typically sling insults and name-call, and aren’t able to even cite instances of Shapiro’s racism and homophobia.
I don’t agree with everything Shapiro says, and I find some of his conclusions to be silly (for example, his conclusion that doctors performing abortions should be prosecuted, as he stated in his recent Berkeley address). But I’ve also watched him tell Dave Rubin, in an interview, that while he personally things being gay is wrong, he wants to live in a country that allows Dave to do as he pleases, and love who he wants. I’ve never heard him say anything about persecuting gay people, or shunning them. Homophobe (and racist, for its situations) is often thrown around as a catch-all for anyone who holds a non-mainstream left view on homosexuality and gay marriage.
In short, I agree with your primary claim: the best way to protest Shapiro is to ignore him. If we can judge by his statements at Berkeley, he’s not come to call for violence or persecution, but rather to reasonably present a differing opinion. I remember seeing a person say critique his claim that he will “take on the myth of white privilege,” because white privilege isn’t a myth, its a fact. Well, his claim is just as far-fetched as Shapiro’s, the only difference is Ben presents information to back up his claims while the others calls him a racist. The truth of “white privilege” is likely somewhere between these two extreme claims.
When you base the content of your argument against Shapiro on unfounded claims of racism and homophobia, the only person you’re supporting is Shapiro. People are tired of your childish name-calling. Ben’s points can be addressed with reason, and counter points can be presented. Until we’re capable of sitting down with people with whom we disagree, and having a reasonable discussion, we’ll never move forward. Come prepared to Shapiro’s event with counter-arguments, so his presentation can hold varied points of view. Remember, it’s his policy to speak with people who disagree with him *first* at these events. Come with an educated perspective, not childish name-calling.
That was one of the most insightful editorials I have ever read.
What a hateful article. There is nothing wrong with having an opinion, and if those who do support Shapiro coming to the University of Utah, it is not right to belittle the followers. The followers do not ‘adore’ when a conservative comes to speak. We are enlightened and ready to hear what he has to say. It sure is strange that nobody protested when Mitt Romney came to speak at the University of Utah, but as soon as Trump is president, every conservative is a racist and needs to be shunned from society and freedom of speech. Shame on you and your idiotic ideology.
Yeah, this article really reflects poorly on the University of Utah as a place where all people’s opinions are respected. But it does have something right: protests don’t accomplish the purpose they once did, because the fear that they are meant to cause doesn’t stop people from watching the live stream, like I am right now. And apparently it doesn’t even stop the event from selling out.