Events Calendar Oct. 30

Adam Fondren

Nutrition Clinic: Body Image

One of the most toxic topics in the media today centers around body image. Women and men alike are affected by society’s standards of what is beautiful, and that can lead to eating and psychological disorders. One of the first steps in combating this negative thinking is body acceptance. On Monday Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. in HPER North at the University of Utah, a nutrition graduate student will be teaching some beginning skills to help generate body positivity. The event costs $25, but the results will be priceless. Start your journey toward a healthier self image by attending this unique workshop.

Free Film Screening: Carnival of Souls

As a part of The Eclectic Film Series, “Carnival of Souls” by Herk Harvey will be screened in the Marriott Library on Wednesday Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Filmed in Salt Lake City, this spooky classic tells the tale of Mary Henry, played by actress Candace Hilligoss, who is haunted by a strange spirit after accepting a job as a church organist. Though it’s considered a B-movie, it has gained quite a following and acts as a source of inspiration for modern filmmakers. Come dressed in your favorite ‘60s garb (or any Halloween costume) and munch on some popcorn while you watch this classic horror film. Masks are prohibited.

Utah Ballet I

Join the U’s School of Dance for a collection of new and old works put on by the Ballet Department. The performance will include pieces choregraphed by School of Dance director Luc Vanier and faculty member Melissa Bobick, as well as a newly staged ballet created by Roderick George specifically for the U’s talented dance students. The highlight of the evening will be the classic “Konservatoriet” staged by Ballet West Academy’s Jeff Rogers. This event will run Nov. 2-11, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. (except for Nov. 2 and 9, both of which will begin at 5:30 p.m.) and matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for U students and faculty members and free for those with a U ArtsPass. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dance.utah.edu.

Exhibitions

Vikings: Beyond the Legend

Now through Jan. 1

Natural History Museum of Utah

Pick Your Poison

Now through Oct. 31

Eccles Health Sciences Library

Food

Muse Lunchtime Lecture

Nov. 2, 12:15 p.m.

Sill Center

Coffee with Creatives

Friday Nov. 3, 10-11 a.m.

Lassonde Studios