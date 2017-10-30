Halloween Haunted House Attractions

Castle of Chaos Located in Midvale, Utah, Castle of Chaos is unique in that it is Utah’s

only underground haunted house. It offers three different attractions to choose from: the Haunted House, Chaos Mysteries and Chaos Escape Rooms. A selection of four levels of fear is offered. Each level determines just how close the monsters can get to you. The Haunted House’s theme centers on vampires, with a throwback to a 1920s dance party with enough fangs and fears for all. Chaos Escape Rooms is a terrifying, hour-long experience that allows for you and up to nine of your friends to choose which room (Asylum, Serial Killer or Pirate’s Booty) to try to escape from. The Chaos Mysteries is a Mystery Theater that allows guests to interact with characters, investigate and solve a mystery. Unfortunately, this event will not be available until November. Castle of Chaos also offers guests the ability to reserve party rooms and purchase tickets for large groups, giving you and all of your friends the ability to have your own Halloween event. It is required that all guests sign a waiver form. Castle of Chaos is located at 7980 State Street in Midvale. Ticket prices vary depending on which experience is chosen, starting at $20 for single admission.

Fear Factory Near the heart of downtown Salt Lake City is Fear Factory. This attraction has a disturbing past, which adds to its persona as Salt Lake’s only “haunted” haunted house. This attraction occupies an old cement factory that was built in the late 1800s. There are numerous stories of workers who have accidentally met their death while working in this factory, such as George Howe, who was slowly but consciously pulled into a coal crusher by his sleeve — a gruesome, brutal death. Howe’s death was one of many, each death as gory and disturbing as the last. In the end, the factory closed. Various businesses passed through it, but none were successful. The factory was abandoned until 2010 when the creators of Fear Factory bought it and developed their own business running on terror and screams. Creepily enough, the address of Fear Factory is on 666 West, which adds to its reputation alongside the rumors and paranormal investigations of its possible ghost infested walls. Fear Factory is located at 666 West and 800 South. Ticket prices range from $25 for general admission on weekdays to $60 for group packages. There is a free Zombie Bus that picks up and drops off guests at the south end of The Gateway while the attraction is running. Dates and times vary.