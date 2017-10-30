Shooting in Red Butte Canyon Puts U Housing on Lockdown

Adam Fondren

At least one person is dead following a shooting at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night in Red Butte Canyon near the University of Utah.

Students at the U were advised to “shelter in place,” while all on-campus housing and medical centers at the university were placed on lock down. At around 12:50 a.m., police lifted the advisory for students west of Mario Capecchi Drive.

The victim has not yet been identified. According to Sgt. Brandon Shear with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim was shot inside of their vehicle near the gate of the canyon.

At least eight law enforcement agencies and over 100 officers from around the Salt Lake Valley and the FBI are working to contain the area surrounding Red Butte Canyon. The Utah Highway Patrol sent a helicopter, and law enforcement is using a BearCat to search for the shooter, who is on the loose. Police are searching areas east of Mario Capecchi Drive.

Salt Lake City Police Department

The shooter is 24-year-old Austin Boutain. The white male is wearing a coat, jeans and beanie with a tattoo of a cross under his eye.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

