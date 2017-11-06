Events Calendar Nov. 6

Cara MacDonald

Campus Symphony Fall Concert

“Homage to the Past” is the title of the Campus Symphony Fall Concert which will be performed Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Libby Gardner Concert Hall. The show will begin at 7:30 pm and is free for University of Utah Students with their UID. General admission tickets are $12.50. The Campus Orchestra is not limited to music majors, and it features musicians from all over the university.

“The one thing that binds us together is a love of music,” said Robert Baldwin, director of orchestral activities. “The fall concert will be a homage to how composers are inspired by works from the past.”

“This concert will feature composers whose music continues to inspire all who listen,” added Anna Oldroyd, U College of Fine Arts communication specialist.

“Reformation Symphony” by Felix Mendelssohn will be the featured piece, written to honor the Presentation of the Augsburg Confession on its 300th anniversary.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Kingsbury Hall, awaken your inner child and see dinosaurs come to life in an interactive live show. The realistic prehistoric tour is brought together with the help of puppeteers and skilled performers with designs influenced by paleontologists. You may encounter a plesiosaurus, titanosaurus, the more well-known triceratops or the favored tyrannosaurus rex. Cast members sometimes give the audience the opportunity to hold the baby dinosaurs, too.

The show beings at 7 p.m. and is only $5 for U students with their UID. All other students and children are $10. General admission is $20, 10 percent off for U faculty. Become a VIP for $30 and get a photo opportunity with a primordial beast.

Indian Textualities and the Tropes of Jewish-Muslim Difference

Head down to the A. Ray Olpin Union on Friday, Nov. 10, from 9:30-10:40 a.m. to witness a lecture from Durham University associate professor of anthropology Dr. Yulia Egorova. The speech is part of the “Bridging the Middle East and South Asia initiative” series. It will discuss Jewish and Muslim differences and how these differences manifested in independent India’s history of communal violence based on literature and field study data. The lecture will take place in the Union Theater located on the second floor. This is a free event that is open to the public.

Exhibitions

Vikings, Beyond the Legend

Now- Jan. 1

Natural History Museum of Utah

Shoshoni Language Project Book Exhibition and Reception

Nov. 9, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Marriott Library

Korean Fall Fest in Utah

Nov. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Carolyn Tanner Irish

Humanities Building

Annual Print Appreciation

Nov. 10, 2:30-7:30 p.m.

Marriott Library

Concerts

Percussion Extravaganza

Fall concert

Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Libby Gardner Concert Hall

Organ Area Recital

Nov. 9, 6 p.m.

Libby Gardener Concert Hall