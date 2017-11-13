Barron: How to Get A Job, Other Important Things I Didn’t Learn In Class

There is a meme which reads in part, “Things I never learned in high school: how to do taxes or how to apply for a job… but thank goodness I can use the Pythagorean Theorem.” While I can argue for the importance of a general math education, this would not capture the actual spirit of this article. Becoming an adult is a process rather than something that magically happens when you turn 18. Much of the practical knowledge needed for successful “adulting” is gained through experience, but feeling naive can be overwhelming. However, here at the University of Utah, students have access to school resources designed to support and help them transition into a successful adult.

The U’s Personal Money Management Center can answer financial questions from budgeting money to opening a 401k during personal appointments with students. They also run events throughout the academic year which focus on students’ financial literacy; this upcoming Thursday they are hosting a workshop on making large purchases like a home or a car. During tax season, the Personal Money Management Center, partnered with Beta Alpha Psi, also offers free tax help, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), to individuals whose annual income is $52,000 or less. Since the program’s establishment, VITA has helped almost 2,000 student’s file their taxes, saving them over $50,000 in fees for other tax services. While these trained volunteers will not do your taxes for you, they will assist you as you utilize H&R Block software to successfully file your taxes. You can find out more about their programs and connect with their staff at http://personal-money-management.utah.edu/.

The U’s Career and Professional Center focuses on helping students and alumni become gainfully employed in meaningful careers by highlighting internship and job opportunities while fostering effective job search practices; the Career Center connects students with employers. The Career Center’s biggest events are the Fall Career fairs in which students can interact with employers looking for new hires or interns. However, the Career Center also works on grooming students to perform well at these events by holding resume workshops and practice interviews. You can find out more about their programs and connect with their staff at http://careers.utah.edu/.

Being a student at the U means you are part of our community. As such, you may have formed study groups for specific classes or joined intramural sports teams, but you also have access a support system created to help students become successful adults. While I have mentioned two incredible campus resources, more can be accessed at https://studentaffairs.utah.edu/.