The First Rule of White Rabbit Red Rabbit: Don’t Talk About It

White Rabbit Red Rabbit, a play by Nassim Soleimanpour, is an emotional rollercoaster that might not be for you.

The Stage Door series at Kingsbury Hall is an intimate arrangement with seating for about 100 on the actual stage. A very different experience than being in the regular 2,000 seat venue. The show lasts about an hour, but that’s a give-or-take since each performance is different.

Just like the first rule of Fight Club, White Rabbit Red Rabbit implores you not to Google the play. The script is unsealed from an envelope and given to the actor, who has never read it before and never will again, at the beginning of the performance. The evening I went Sylvia Torti, Dean of the Honors College at the University of Utah took on the role.

Due to the vagueness and my desire to follow the rules, I only knew children under 6 were not allowed so I brought my ten-year-old daughter. If you intend to bring minors I recommend either very mature ones or not at all. The “f” word is thrown around frequently among others and social criticism is a running theme. Considering the U ‘s website synopsis calls the work “theater entertainment meets social experiment” and suggests it will make you question everything, I expected some sort of controversial commentary on who we are as people. I don’t think my ten-year-old picked up all of what the playwright was putting down, and maybe none of us could get all of it, but she still enjoyed the ride and questioned a lot.

I highly recommend White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Torti, the audience, the particular night of the performance and other contributing factors created my personal experience. You may not have the same experience. Your actor may not be as charismatic, your audience not as involved or you yourself not as present. I suppose that is part of the point and you’ll just have to see it for yourself.