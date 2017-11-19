Cater a Unique Taste this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a lasting tradition and easily one of the most addictive holidays Americans encounter. It’s a time where families come together from their busy lives, and everyone is expected to show gratitude as they feast on food they have been looking forward to inhaling from the moment the first fall leaves fell. As
we enter November, let us remember to be grateful for many things. Especially the food that our mothers, fathers, grandparents and ancestors have passed down through generations.
Although Thanksgiving isn’t always the traditional turkey and potatoes, they are key staples to the holiday feast. Families of different ethnic backgrounds substitute their own beloved recipes and make the holiday truly their own. We’ll be talking about ve must-have Thanksgiving recipes, and I’ll be giving you my personal favorite for each, which I found off of Pinterest.
Turkey
Turkey is an obvious must for Thanksgiving. There are several ways to make it personal for your family. You can easily go with the traditional stuf ng, but you can also cook your turkey in a brine or on the grill. Spices will be your best friend when trying to personalize your bird. You can go spicy, tangy or herby. There truly is no limit to the different approaches you can take. I’d recommend checking out the recipes chefs on Food Network have. Each chef has a unique taste palate. That said, if your family isn’t a fan of turkey, you can do the same with sh, chicken or ham.
Cajun Turkey Rub:
2 teaspoons sea salt
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon red pepper akes 1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Mashed Potatoes
Thanksgiving or not, everyone loves mashed potatoes. Such a simple dish can easily be customized, too. Many opt for simple potatoes made with butter, but you can add bacon or cheddar cheese. Embellish the beloved
dish with scallions or thyme. Cooking the potatoes with different spices will go a long way, and the potatoes don’t always have to be mashed. They can also be cut up like french fries.
Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes:
2 pounds russet potatoes
10 large peeled garlic cloves
8 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Green Bean Casserole
All you veggie-haters making a yucky face, don’t judge it before you try it. Yes, there are green beans, but that is one ingredient among cheese, cream and more. You can easily give this dish a kick with some paprika or jalapeños. If you truly are against green beans, you can replace this dish with a seven-layer dip. Throw in some tortilla chips and you’re ready to go.
Green Bean Casserole:
2 cans green beans, drained
1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup 1 can French fried onions
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Rolls
I know what you’re all thinking, how can you possibly customize a roll? Well, you can bake them with herbs infused in the oor or cover the pan with an oil that has spices in it. When the rolls are baked, you can sprinkle more herbs on top of them or even brush them with a garlic herb glaze.
Classic rolls:
2 cups warm milk
2 tablespoons instant dry yeast
1/4 cup white granulated sugar
2 teaspoons salt
6 tablespoons salted butter, softened 2 large eggs
6 cups all-purpose our
1 tablespoon melted butter
Pumpkin Pie
As the fall season comes to an end, this is one of the last times you’ll be able to enjoy fresh pumpkin pie. You can provide a topping bar for those who want to make their slice of pie a little more personal with whipped cream, chocolate chips or marshmallows. If your guests aren’t a fan of pies, you can always try pumpkin chocolate chip cookies or a simple fruit salad.
Easy Pumpkin Pie:
Chilled pie dough for one single-crust 9-inch pie
3 large eggs
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 can pure pumpkin puree or 2 cups fresh pumpkin puree 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
