Cater a Unique Taste this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a lasting tradition and easily one of the most addictive holidays Americans encounter. It’s a time where families come together from their busy lives, and everyone is expected to show gratitude as they feast on food they have been looking forward to inhaling from the moment the first fall leaves fell. As

we enter November, let us remember to be grateful for many things. Especially the food that our mothers, fathers, grandparents and ancestors have passed down through generations.

Although Thanksgiving isn’t always the traditional turkey and potatoes, they are key staples to the holiday feast. Families of different ethnic backgrounds substitute their own beloved recipes and make the holiday truly their own. We’ll be talking about ve must-have Thanksgiving recipes, and I’ll be giving you my personal favorite for each, which I found off of Pinterest.