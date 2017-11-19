Top 10 Numbers from Utah’s Loss to Washington

10 – Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley completed a pass to 10 different receivers, the most in any game this season. Six of the receivers had at least 30 yards.

33 – This is Mitch Wishnowsky’s jersey number. The junior punter from Australia had two plays that each could be a play-of-the-game candidate. First, he perfectly executed a surprise on-side kick after Utah’s first touchdown of the game, and he even recovered it himself. Then at the beginning of the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 23 apiece, Utah faced a fourth-and-17 situation. That’s not exactly the desired down and distance to have a punter try to run for a first down, but Wishnowsky showcased his speed and athleticism as he outraced a Washington defender just enough to pick up the first down.

4 – Washington left four points off the board when their kicker, Tristan Vizcaino, missed a field goal and an extra point during the game. The lost points proved significant in the final minutes as Washington found itself in need of a touchdown with a few minutes left to play. Had Vizcaino connected on those kicks, Washington would have only needed a field goal to tie the game at 30, instead of a touchdown.

0 – Coming out of halftime, ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich asked head coach Kyle Whittingham what Utah needed to do in order to win the game. He said they needed to force a turnover on defense. At the end of the game, Utah had zero turnovers on defense. On the bright side, Utah’s offense only had one turnover, after giving up seven last week against Washington State.

23 – With only 23 seconds left to play in the game, Washington seemed content to head into overtime, tied 30-30. The Huskies ran the ball on first down and then Whittingham took an inexplicable timeout to stop the clock. Washington head coach Chris Peterson made him pay, as he dialed up a few pass plays that got Washington into field goal range. Vizcaino didn’t miss this time, sealing the Washington victory with a 38-yard field goal.

118 – Between its game-tying touchdown with 1:58 remaining and the field goal as time expired, Washington scored 10 points in the final 118 seconds. The two drives were comprised of a total of 14 plays that went for 112 yards, exactly one quarter of the team’s total yards in the game.

3 – The 33-30 loss was Utah’s third loss of its season by three points or less. The other two defeats came against USC and Stanford.

173 – The approximate number of people calling for Whittingham’s job on Twitter after he essentially lost the game with something as mundane as a timeout call.

100 – Usually when a football team makes stupid mistakes on game day, the coaches make the team run extra laps during the next week’s practice. Next week, Utah players (who played well enough to get a win) should make the coaching staff run 100 laps.

1 – At 5-6, Utah needs one more win to become bowl-eligible, and they only have one more chance to do so. That will come next week at Rice-Eccles Stadium against Colorado, who will also be fighting for its postseason hopes with a 5-6 record.

