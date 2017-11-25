H2H: Is Gun Control a Problematic Policy?

1. Think Before You Regulate

By Nicholas Coleman

Following the detestable shooting of a First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas — which killed 26 innocent individuals and injured numerous others — political and spiritual leaders have voiced solutions to the safety concerns of religious sanctuaries. One approach suggests confronting the impending threat of violence by permitting churchgoers to carry concealed firearms.

Before addressing the advantages of this approach, it is important to recognize and denounce immediate demands for policy amendments following horrific events. The foremost consideration for anyone is empathy and seeking ways to support the victims of a senseless act of violence.

Once the nation is allowed to grieve sufficiently, then it becomes time to address solutions, including the necessity for armed parishioners. Texas is one of the most gun-friendly states in the entire nation. Other than Florida, which has distributed about 1.3 million concealed carry permits, the Lone Star State is brimming with safety-minded individuals.

Admittedly, the regulatory processes that were meant to prevent the shooter — Devin Patrick Kelley — from purchasing a firearm failed. Court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assaulting his spouse and child, Kelley received a bad conduct discharge from the military and served confinement for 12 months. Sen. John Cornyn has already announced his intention to correct the regulatory issues legislatively.

When it came time to protecting First Baptist Church’s parishioners, it was a private citizen who confronted Kelley.

Stephen Willeford — a 55-year-old plumber — was at home near the church when he heard the nearby discharge of a firearm. Grabbing a rifle from his secured vault, Willeford rushed outside and ran into Kelley, subsequently firing and hitting the gunman before he scrambled away.

There is no uncertainty that Willeford saved numerous lives that day, which has prompted several other churches in Texas to recruit and train armed parishioners to attend worship services.

Speaking to reporters, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “We’ve had shootings at churches for forever. This is going to happen again. We need people in churches, either professional security or at least arming some of the parishioners or the congregation so that they can respond … when something like this happens again.”

While most churches in Texas are able to permit weapons, Utah is an different story.

Although the state allows individuals to concealed carry their firearms on college campuses, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prohibits weapons on church premises. The LDS church is joined by the Jewish Congregation Kol Ami in Salt Lake City, which underneath state law, has barred weapons from its property using religious exemptions.

Violation of either church’s policy is punishable by a fine of $750, which is enough to dissuade a lawful parishioner from bringing a firearm to their place of worship.

However, a rudimentary fine was not enough to dissuade the 147 church shootings that were tallied between 2006 and 2016. Including the shooting in Sutherland Springs, there have been approximately 174 incidents of violence at all places of worship in 2017.

These statistics are quite staggering, and they indicate the dire need for parishioners to protect themselves.

Religious spaces may indeed be “…dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world,” as the LDS church writes, but violence does not account for the well-intentioned preferences of parishioners. Nor does violence preclude itself from entering universities, public spaces or elementary schools.

Although there is an element of autonomy, as the LDS church and Kol Ami Congregation are private institutions, both should recognize the importance of protecting members.

Underlining many of the tragic incidents that occur are not relaxed regulations that allow monstrous psychopaths to acquire firearms; instead, we must recognize and address mental healthcare in the United States.

The Utah Legislature has already taken several steps to prevent gun violence, which begin with establishing resources for those in need of mental support. Additionally, University of Utah Health has developed a website and mobile app called SafeUT, which gives the user direct access to a crisis counselor. The federal government should follow.

