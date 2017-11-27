Events Calendar Nov. 27

Courtesy of Dat Nguyen

Crosstalk: An Evening of Electroacoustic Music

A concert of original unique works presented by University of Utah students featuring a variety of electronic and live instruments. All of the work is composed and performed by students. Come see a variety of unique instruments in action.

Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Lyric Opera Ensemble

The Lyric Opera Ensemble presents two famous christmas operas. The first is “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” Amahl is a boy on crutches who meets three kings seeking a place to stay. This event then leads them on a journey to happiness. The second opera will be “A Christmas Carol.” The well-known opera has been adapted by two University of Utah students, Michael Levitt and Anthony Buck. The two have worked on many shows singularly and together and promise to pull off a new version. Performances will be held at the Grand Theatre on Salt Lake Community College’s campus. General admission is $20.

Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Modern Dance Graduate Thesis Concert

Every year the graduate students in the modern dance department put together a collection of their work. This year it will be on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and again on Dec. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Marriott Center for Dance. Admission is free with a UID, otherwise it is $8 for students and $12 for adults.

Exhibitions

Vikings, Beyond the Legend

Now – Jan. 1

Natural History Museum of Utah

Concerts

Advanced Spring Quartets

Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Dumke Recital Hall

Jazz Repertory & Faculty Combo

Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Fine Arts West

Utah Philharmonia | Echos from the past with Olympus High School Guest Performances

Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Libby Gardner Concert Hall

Workshops

Scholarship Workshop

Nov. 29, 9-10 a.m.

Marriott Library