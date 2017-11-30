Barney: No Shame In Asking For Help

We live in an age where you can see everything on a screen. Talking to people face-to-face isn’t what it once was. The evolution of technology and people is astounding, but the lack of human contact has truly affected communication — and not always for the better.

There have been times in my life where I have been surrounded by people, yet I have felt incredibly alone. I think to myself, “How can I feel this way when there are people everywhere?” I have then ignored the thought and continued on with my life. I figure I must just be having a hard time, and I will get over it soon.

I know I’m not alone with these feelings. We live in a world with a population of over 7 billion and lose people to depression every day.

The most important thing to do when you feel this way is to ask for help. In today’s world, people are just a finger-touch away. You can find people in minutes, but sometimes we are afraid to ask for help.

Some people think asking for help is a sign of weakness, but the complete opposite is true. It takes strength to ask for help. It’s a hard thing to do.

The truth is, there are more good people than bad. People genuinely want to help others. No one should ever have to be in that dark place.

I have a friend who I will call Diane. Diane is one of the most positive people I have ever known. She is smart and funny, and by looking at her you would assume she had a perfect life. No one knew the demons she was dealing with. When she was not at work, she was at home, and she was alone. She never asked anyone for help, she thought she could make it on her own, and she thought that she would just be bothering someone if she spoke her truth. She thought solitude was her answer. She masked her loneliness, but one day she hit her breaking point.

Diane tried to take her life one morning. She was lucky, though. Someone found her before it was too late. Since then, she has told me that her biggest regret was not reaching out to someone sooner.

Diane and I have grown rather close. She’s an inspirational person and has helped me battle my own demons. She is an example of what help looks like.

To anyone out there who feels they are alone, I hope you know you are not. Even if you feel the world is closing in on you, there are people who care — people who will surprise you in the best ways.

The best thing about our technological world is how easily you can reach people. There are so many resources out there; the University of Utah has many on its website. There are organizations designed specifically for people to stay anonymous. There are strangers who would stop everything they’re doing just to help you.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. You are not alone.

