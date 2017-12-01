Parkin: 12 Days of College Finals

Either late at night by yourself or publicly in the library, we all have our moments of doubt when we lose our cool. All those textbooks and final papers seem too overwhelming to handle. While studying, three things can be a huge help to you if they are on your desk: tissues, mints and a caffeinated beverage, like Diet Coke or coffee. Tissues for crying, mints to wake up your mind and caffeine to keep you sane. Trust me, they do wonders.

7 Study Sessions

Usually, these study sessions turn more into friend hang-outs rather than doing much for homework help, which is both good and bad. They’re bad because you hardly study when you’re with your group, but good because they give your mind a moment to cool down before it explodes from all the mental abuse from finals. However, for the sake of your GPA, make sure you are actually studying (sometimes) and not only chilling with your friends. Grades before gossip.

8 Cruel Exams

Eight exams within one week — could college get any more stressful? All of these exams are around two hours long and usually contain questions that were not on the study guide. You can almost hear the professor laughing behind their desk taking joy in all the failing grades they are about to give to their students.

9 Nights of Cramming

Joseph R. Ferrari, an associate professor of psychology at DePaul University, understands college students’ struggles with organization. He said that, “Telling someone who procrastinates to buy a weekly planner is like telling someone with chronic depression to just cheer up.” Cramming to turn in late assignments is common for those of us with the wonderful habit of procrastination, which is pretty much every college student ever.