BREAKING: Gun Threat at Jewish Community Center Off Campus

Earlier today, around 12:30 p.m., a campus alert was sent out to all students that a report had been filed with the University Police of a gun threat near campus at the IJ & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center. The alert stated that a man driving a white Mercedes allegedly pointed a gun at a woman outside the Jewish Community Center. In an email blast sent with more information, the man was described as an adult male between 30 and 35 with curly brown hair and wearing a brown jacket. His car was described as having a Utah arches plate on the back, no front plate, tinted windows and a sunroof. The email revealed that the gun used in the potential threat was believed to be a handgun.

After the email stated that the man had last been seen near 3300 S and I-15, the suspect was positively identified in Murray and subsequently taken into custody. An email update confirmed that, “There is no longer any threat to campus associated with this incident.”

A police crime report has not yet been released, and Chief Dale Brophy was not available for comment at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.