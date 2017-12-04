Holly Jolly Dates

Utah Chronicle File Photo

Here are some cool and fairly affordable date ideas for the holiday season including two DIY activities. Remember it is all about having fun and making memories with that special someone so even if going out seems a little stressful or the activities are a little silly, dates are really about spending time together and getting to know one another.

How to Build a Snowman

First, you need snow, but all of us Utahns and those who are familiar with Salt Lake Cityís unique weather are aware we are in for snow pretty soon in the valley. For those snowboarders and skiers, there is also the snowscape of the mountains available to create a snowman after a good day of fun with your date. As for how to build a snowman, here is a great seven-step guide provided by instructables.com that combines humor and suggested snowman building. Hereís a quick summary of those steps with a few added notes:

1. Assemble materials: hat, gloves, coal, stones, carrot, sticks, etc.

2. Building the body (stage one): Make a large snowball and begin to compact more snow on it. Then, begin to roll the snowball in the snow on the ground.

3. Building the body (stage two): If the snowman you are building is a three-tiered snowman (bottom, stomach, head) you can start by building the bottom ball which should be the largest and work your way up (balls descending in size as you go up). Repeat step three accordingly

4. Building the body (stage three): The top ball is the smallest (the head) and is ideally lighter so that it is easy to put on top of the other balls (bottom and stomach). It is important when stacking the body balls on top of each other that you donít strain yourself.

5. Cleaning up: This is the time to make some tweaks on your snowman body by removing any leaves or debris in the snow body, toning the snow body balls and firming the snow support on which your snowman stands

6. Creating the face: There are various items that can be used to create the signature facial features on a snowman, from sticks to stones to vegetables, get creative. You can make a traditional looking snowman any day, but there are things you can add to your snowman that makes it all your own, like a yard flamingo as a snowman pet, a feather boa, a wig or even a Halloween mask.

7. Accessorize: Adding some flair to your snowman will give it the street credibility it needs. Think of your snowman as a figure you can endow with your own style or dress it up in something unique, like a cape, or even place yard gnomes on the shoulders. Bike lights fashion as buttons and eyes so everyone can see your snowman.



Holiday Shop and Open House at Red Butte Garden

This is an activity that is close to the University of Utah and provides a perfect opportunity to pick up some gifts and take a stroll through Red Butte Garden. Red Butte will be hosting its 17th annual Holiday Open House and Art Fair on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There will be an array of local artists showcasing their handmade Christmas gifts in the Orangerie with complimentary cider and hot chocolate. Red Butte Garden will be open for free admission on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 so guests can take a walk through the garden, enjoy a hot drink and have the opportunity to get their loved ones unique Christmas gifts.

Harry Potter: Christmas in the Wizarding World at Shops at South Town

For all the Harry Potter and now Fantastic Beasts fans, this is the event for you and your special someone. From November to the end of January, the Shops at South Town in Sandy will be hosting Harry Potter: Christmas in the Wizarding World featuring attractions that evoke the holiday times at Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. This is South Townís debut year featuring this specific experience. There will be an array of gifts to choose from for Harry Potter fans at this themed retail experience as well as merchandise from the ìFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.î Admission is free.

How to Make Paper Snowflakes

Paper Snowflakes are a fun and easy craft, especially when the weather outside is just a little too cold to go out. It is also the perfect activity to do while staying in to have a meal and watch a movie together or even listening to some holiday jams. Treats and hot drinks always make any craft or date something fun and relaxing. There are about as many designs for snowflakes out there as there are snowflakes, a basic six-pointed snowflake guide on instructables.com includes pictures and suggestions that are easy to follow. Materials needed: paper, tape and sharp scissors. Other options for materials include markers, glitter, glue and string. Keep in mind that while snowflakes are white there are plenty of colors available when it comes to paper providing the opportunity of adding some style and uniqueness of your own to this activity. Here is a quick summary of steps to make a paper snowflake, more information about replicating real snowflakes and analyzing paper snowflakes are given at the link provided below.

1.Start with a square. If you are using copy paper, take a corner and fold over the paper until the edge is even over the sheet, you should have a rectangular strip of paper not covered by the folded over paper, cut this off.

2. Fold your square sheet of paper in half diagonally.

3. Fold a corner of your now triangle paper over, start from a corner and match with another corner, this will make another triangle shape

4. Fold this new triangle shape into thirds, taking a corner edge and folding it into the middle and then one more time so that it folds over the other corner. You should have a fishtail shaped folded piece of paper now with tail pointing away from you.

5. Cut the fishtail end off at an angle so that you no have a triangle shaped paper again (still folded).

6. Cut out shapes from the triangle paper.

Hanukkah Candle Lighting at Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort

Going up to the mountains for a day of fun, this event is the perfect way to end the day and celebrate tradition. Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort will be featuring menorah candle lighting from Dec. 12 to 19 starting at 5 p.m. when the sun goes down. This event is free for all and guests can bring their own menorahs to light if they wish.

Zoolights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

A fun time up at the zoo for kids and college kids alike, Zoolights are both romantic and fun for couples who love animals and love reconnecting with their inner child. The Hogle Zoo will be doing their annual Holiday Zoolights from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 (closed on Christmas). Zoolights features over 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays. Zoolights will also include a huge selection of day and nighttime events and activities for zoo guests. Admission for adults is $8.95 each.

The Nutcracker Ballet at Capitol Theatre

For a special dress-up holiday date that can be paired with a dinner downtown, going to see ìThe Nutcrackerî is perfect. Ballet West will be performing its annual Nutcracker performance at Capitol Theatre for the entire month of December. New designs for sets, costumes and special effects give this classic ballet a unique feel every year while showing the innovative technique and style of Ballet West. This may be the most expensive date idea in this article, but it is worth every dollar, ticket prices range from $19 to $87 per person depending on seating. There are also a variety of matinee and evening performances with starting times at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as select dates offering a Sugar Plum Party. They even do student rush tickets on the day of with a valid ID which are generally around $15.

