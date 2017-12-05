H2H: Is it Appropriate to Say Merry Christmas?

1. Stick to Happy Holidays

By Shaelyn Barber

The semester is wrapping up and finals are upon us. In just under two weeks, we’ll be free for the winter break. Skiing and snowboarding, hot chocolate, books by the fire, time with family and friends, good food and holiday spirits await. I’m sure I’m not alone in my excitement. There’s finally a light at the end of this long tunnel of a semester and I can’t wait for good times, cozy fires and Christmas lights.

Along with that excitement comes a little bit of caution. Amid all the holiday greetings, Merry Christmases, Santa songs and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, there’s a significant portion of the population that is forgotten, erased and silenced. We live in a nation that places a huge emphasis on Christianity and Christian religions, and we often forget that there are people who don’t celebrate Christmas. The United States is a place of supposed religious freedom, but the culture and government often restrict that right. There are a plethora of different holidays celebrated throughout December, but we typically only hear about one in particular. Yule, Hannukah, Bodhi Day and Pancha Gapati are just a few more, but many people don’t know what they are or even recognize their existence.

The holidays can make people feel excluded, saddened or misunderstood because of the lack of representation and misunderstanding of their religions. This ignorance is everywhere from friends, family, neighbors, stores, radios and the government.

Without even knowing it, you could be making someone feel uncomfortable or excluded by overzealousness when this Christmas holiday comes into town. The littlest of things can make the biggest difference. Thus, I have a challenge for you. One of the easiest things to do is simply change your everyday language. During this holiday season, most people who celebrate Christmas will greet others with the phrase Merry Christmas. Instead of that typical holiday greeting, I encourage you to say Happy Holidays. It may seem small and insignificant, but the wording acknowledges that not everyone is Christian or celebrates Christian holidays. It can help make those who are parts of other religions feel more included during this time of year.

A lot of people argue that it’s important to them to be able to wish people a Merry Christmas. Maybe you’re very faithful to your religion, or maybe Christmas is something that makes you feel joyful and excited; however, I would argue that this is even more of a reason to wish others happy holidays. A Biblical demand of Christianity is to love your neighbors, so when your neighbors follow a different faith, you should love them and give them your respect, despite it being unfamiliar to you.

The most important thing is educating yourself and being open to differences in beliefs and practices. Religion is extremely important in communities and the world, and it influences people across the globe. Given the passion of many for their own faithfulness to Christianity, we should try to step into others’ shoes and realize that people experience these same feelings for their own religions. Research other religions and holidays so that you might understand other people and their faiths better.

In this time there are dozens of holidays to celebrate and practice in your own way, but don’t forget that your way is not the only one. Wish your neighbors, acquaintances and loved ones a Happy Holidays this year.

letters@chronicle.utah.edu