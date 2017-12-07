Randall: Top 5 Campus Events of 2017

One of the best things about the University of Utah is how active campus life is. There’s an event almost every day and 2017 had some great traditions that were held up. From Crimson Nights to Stress Buster Week, the U has been busy helping students be better scholars as well as having fun. Here are some of the top events the U campus had to offer — if you missed them this year, be sure to check them out in 2018.

5. PlazaFest:

Happening at the beginning of both spring and fall semesters, PlazaFest provides students with the opportunity to browse through all the different clubs, organizations, student groups and extra-curricular opportunities that the U offers. Also featured are different academic opportunities available to students. This is a must-have for a university and provides a comprehensive overview of student resources.

4. Kingsbury Hall events:

A dynamic and well utilized venue, Kingsbury Hall is the host of many speaking engagements and performances, most of which are often free to students with a UCard or discounted tickets. With previous engagements including appearances from the Dalai Lama, Nick Swardson, Odyssey Dance Company, Blue Man Group, David Sedaris and bands like the Smashing Pumpkins, Kingsbury provides an array of entertainment that is both versatile and enjoyable.

3. Pioneer Theatre productions:

Located on the lower end of campus, south of President’s Circle, Pioneer Theatre is Utah’s premier professional theater. The theater provides excellent and top-notch acting and singing in an impressive venue and the best part is the discounted student rates. Preview night, or the Thursday night before opening weekend, students can attend for free. Students can also enjoy $5 rush tickets an hour before show-time or buy discounted tickets ahead of time through the box office. The 2017-2018 season features hits such as “Newsies” (which is playing now,) “In the Heights” and “Mamma Mia.”

Wikimedia Commons

2. Wellness Fair:

Hosted by Campus Recreation Services and the Student Wellness Center, the Wellness Fair takes place every year on campus. Promoting overall health and wellness, the fair provides fantastic resources such as STI/HIV testing, flu shots, oral hygiene exams, blood pressure and glucose tests and sun damage tests. It is a testament to the caring nature of the U towards its students and providing subsequent resources.

Banff/Radical Reels:

Outdoor Adventures hosts the Banff and Radical Reels film festivals at Kingsbury Hall every spring. Banff Mountain Film Festival focuses on mountain culture, adventure, sports and heritage, while Radical Reels is known for its more high, “adrenaline junkie” vibe and highlights action films. Outdoor Adventures, an appendage of Campus Recreation, provides discounted tickets for students and an entirely accessible venue for students to enjoy these highly accredited international film festivals in their truest form.

From outdoorsmen to theatre nerds to fitness junkies, the U campus events have something for everyone. The Union Programming Council here at the U is truly amazing at providing fun and interesting events for all to enjoy. To learn more about upcoming events, visit http://union.utah.edu/events-entertainment/union-programming-council/home/.