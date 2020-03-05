Envelop’s Immersive 3D Sound Experience Changes Music Appreciation

I was absolutely fascinated the first time I heard of Envelop — just the mere thought of a 3D, 32-speaker audiovisual experience had no trouble piquing my interest. When I found out they were holding a listening of my favorite band Radiohead’s “A Moon Shaped Pool,” I immediately made space in my schedule and bought a ticket.

Envelop is a nonprofit organization with a mission to “unite humanity through profound communal listening experiences,” according to its website. Hosting a wide array of different events from album listenings to audio education events, Envelop is committed to creating new and unique experiences for all people. In hopes of leading “the future of listening, amplifying beauty, artistry and collective empathy,” Envelop currently brings people together at their two permanent locations in San Francisco and Salt Lake City as well as their distinctive pop-up events.

Walking into the Envelop SLC venue for the listening of “A Moon Shaped Pool,” I was greeted by affable staff and led into a dark room lit only by the vibrant LED lights that lined the various pillars surrounding the listening space. Inside these pillars laid the whopping 32 speakers that would soon be responsible for an experience I’d never forget.

Track one, “Burn the Witch,” is damn powerful when listening with headphones, but oh boy was it incredible to hear those percussive, plucked strings sound even more beautifully menacing in 3D. The subsequent “Daydreaming,” which sucks you into the strange, alien atmosphere of the album, sounded just as brilliant. Between the unbelievably poignant piano and the buzzing in and out of frontman Thom Yorke’s distorted vocals, this track, like the first, felt like a completely new, out-of-body experience for me.

Other highlights of my night at Envelop included the warm, foreign yet homey fourth track “Desert Island Disk,” the frighteningly dark and cold “Glass Eyes” and the subtle yet swelling doom and despair of track nine, “Present Tense.” My very favorite moment, however, had to be when the closing track “True Love Waits” came on. This song holds a very special place in my heart and being able to feel the outpouring of emotions coming from this track in such vivid detail was truly stunning.

Though I’ve listened to this album cover-to-cover countless times, my night with Envelop felt like I was hearing these songs for the first time again. With sound coming from every which way, I quite literally felt as if I was being enveloped by the music — the name makes sense now. Sitting in that packed room beside dozens of fellow music lovers and passionate human beings, there was clearly a connection there that enhanced my listening experience even more.

If you’re looking for an incredibly unique and fulfilling experience, I highly recommend you give Envelop a try. Not only does Envelop hold album listenings, from Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” to Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” — but they also hold events such as dance parties featuring records like Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” as well as restorative yoga sessions and DJ-featured live shows.

[email protected]

@ParkerDunn10