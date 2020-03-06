No. 4 Utah Gymnastics Back at Home to Host Stanford

University of Utah women's gymnastics freshman Abby Paulson performs on the Floor in a dual meet vs. Oregon State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

There’s no place like home as the No. 4 University of Utah Red Rocks gymnastics team will host their pink meet this Friday as they host Stanford. Last season, the two teams met twice during the regular season and the Red Rocks came out victorious both times. This meet will be the last Pac-12 competition the Red Rocks will face before the championship meet at the end of this month.

Scouting No. 4 Utah

Record: 10-0, 6-0 Pac-12

Season High score: 198.075 vs UCLA

Last Meet: W @ Washington 197.675-197.600

For the second week in a row, it came down to the final rotation to determine who would come out victorious. The outcome came on the back of yet another fantastic beam lineup, which included three scores of 9.950 in a row to give the Red Rocks a slight edge to finish their road season undefeated.

In the rankings, the team continues to show their dominance on the beam, ranking No. 3 in the nation on the event. The team ranks in the Top 10 on all the other events as well — No. 6 on floor, No. 7 on bars and No. 10 on vault. Kim Tessen continues her super senior season, ranking No. 9 in the nation on the bars and tied for No. 10 on the vault. Sydney Soloski is tied for No. 6 on floor. Cristal Isa is No. 12 on beam and No. 14 on bars. Abby Paulson and Adrienne Randall also represent the beam team, ranking No. 9 and No. 15, respectively, while Maile O’Keefe comes in at No. 19. Rounding out the individual rankings is Alexia Burch, who is No. 25 on the vault.

Abby Paulson was named the conference Freshman of the Week after her stellar performance last week. She anchored Utah’s beam lineup and helped seal the win with her score of 9.950. She is the fifth gymnast on this Utah team to earn a conference honor this season.

2020 Regular Season Champs

After last week’s win, the Red Rocks were named the regular-season champions for the conference. This is the first time that this honor has been given out. The team is the outright champions after going undefeated in conference play.

100 Wins Club

With last week’s victory head coach, Tom Farden earned his 100th career win as a coach at the U. It only took Farden five years to reach this accomplishment.

Scouting Stanford

Record: 3-11, 0-6 Pac-12

Season High score: 196.250 vs UCLA

Last Meet: L vs Arizona State 196.575-195.975

Last week, the Cardinal posted their season-high score on the floor of 49.625. This is the highest the team has scored on the event since the 2004 season. Last week the team was led by senior Kaylee Cole, who posted a career-high 9.90 on the floor. Taylor Lawson and Morgan Hoang both posted 9.925s on the event while Kyla Bryant posted a 9.975. Bryant, who is a force on the team, has a season-high all-around score of 39.425 and ranks No. 22 in the nation on the floor.

How to Watch

The pink meet this week is set for Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The meet will be livestreamed on utahutes.com and will also be broadcast on the home of the Utes, ESPN700. Live stats will also be available.

Up Next for the Red Rocks

The Red Rocks will host Utah State for senior day on March 13. The Red Rocks will honor both Kim Tessen and Missy Reinstadtler as they compete in front of their home fans for the last time at the Huntsman Center. Then the team will turn their focus to the Pac-12 Championships on March 21.

[email protected]

@s_mora99