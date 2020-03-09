Utah Baseball Takes Series Over Minnesota Gophers

On Sunday, the University of Utah baseball team wrapped up play against Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they won the series against the Golden Gophers. While they dropped the opener 4-6, they came back to win the second one 6-3 and showed an incredible outing in the final game, winning 17-11. Utah is now 6-7 on the season and 0-0 in the Pac-12 — conference play will begin next week. This is their first series win of the 2020 season.

For their first game against the Golden Gophers, Utah almost came back in the final two innings, as they scored three in the eighth and one in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to get it done. Jayden Kiernan went two for four and tabbed three RBIs. The losing pitcher was Justin Kelly.

In game two, Riley Pierce got the win for the Utes, pitching six innings, giving up zero runs and tabbing his career high of nine strikeouts. Dustyn Schramm came in relief to get his second save of the season. Zack Moeller led the offense going 3-4 with four RBIs. Two of his at bats were doubles. Kiernan had a double in the ninth where he also tabbed two RBIs. Utah got started with one run in the second and another in the fourth. Then added on two runs a piece in the eighth and ninth.

Sunday’s game showed how when the Utes get the bats going, they are unbeatable. Utah scored at least one run in every inning besides the ninth and every starter had a hit. Seven players also had multiple hits. Briley Knight and Shea Kramer both went 3 for 6, while Chase Fernlund and Kayler Yates both got home runs on the day. This was Yates’ first career home run. Josh Giffins got the start on the bump pitching three innings, followed by Trey Clarkson, Ian MacIver, Casey Anderson and Zac McCleve.

Next week Pac-12 play will begin and the Utes will take on Arizona State in Phoenix for a three-game series. First pitch will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Saturday night game at the same time and a day game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.. Fans can follow along here.

[email protected]

@mallorykaee