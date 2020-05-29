Chung: AI Will Define Education in the Post-Pandemic Era

In the last two months, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced at least 124,000 U.S. public and private schools in the United States to close under stay-at-home orders, requiring over 55 million students and educators to adopt digital learning as the new normal.

Digital learning, also known as e-learning, is not new. Many high school and college students take academic courses online. Even for younger students and continuous learners, private online learning has been a trend for years through mobile tutoring apps and digital learning platforms.

Still, that doesn’t mean digital learning is the same now as it was when it started – and it won’t be the same after the coronavirus pandemic is over, thanks to the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

Where We See AI Today

AI technology has been around since long before the pandemic – helping humans and businesses in every industry to operate more effectively. 74% of Financial Services Institutions executives said AI was extremely or very important to the success of their companies today. IBM’s Watson, better known as a computing system that crushed humans at Jeopardy, has begun diagnosing and recommending treatment plans for certain forms of cancer at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Many Tesla cars now feature an autopilot system that uses AI algorithms to create a high-fidelity representation of the world and plan trajectories in that space. Netflix has deployed AI solutions to directly interact with the consumers in their daily selection of movies or TV shows, using the viewer’s location, language and watch history of other users with similar tastes to recommend a personalized assortment of productions. In education, Turnitin has launched an AI-based plagiarism detection service to automate the process of comparing students’ writing to pre-existing texts and locating identical or near-identical matches.

Still, there’s plenty of room for more innovation – and the COVID-19 pandemic is demanding it. According to author Blake Morgan, “COVID-19 is the pressure that companies needed to start taking advantage of the technology.”

We’re already seeing this influence in the healthcare industry where experts are suggesting developing a fully automatic AI system to detect COVID-19 more efficiently and accurately. As we continue to grapple with and eventually move past this crisis, teaching and learning will change to make greater use of AI as well.

AI in the Future of Education

Incorporating AI technologies into education will do more than just provide universal access to education. It will transform educators’ management and organization of learning systems through automation. For example, programs like Bakpax – which uses AI algorithm to automatically read handwriting, grade assignments and provide instant feedback to students – could become ubiquitous, saving teachers hours of after-school work and eliminating bias from grading practices.

AI technology will also offer students more inclusive and equitable education through personalized curriculum and telepresence instruction. Even for students who have special needs or circumstances that restrict their learning in school, AI will maintain their continuity of learning and enhance their experience through virtual field trips and video collaborations.

Yet, we must keep in mind the potential risks of strengthening AI’s presence in education, starting with the invasion of privacy. According to Privacy International, “AI applications can be used to identify and thereby track individuals across different devices in their homes and in public spaces.” Additionally, the large concentrations of personal information in AI-driven learning platforms can make them an attractive target for cybercriminals.

Furthermore, despite its goal to accomplish equity and equality in education, AI-based education systems can unintentionally enlarge achievement gaps between affluent and low-income students based on access to proper digital infrastructure. Especially in the United States, where 163 million people still struggle with insufficient internet access, such technological advancement could actually deepen educational inequality.

Schools and Government Must Regulate AI in Education

The COVID-19 crisis is the education industry’s tipping point on merging AI into daily teaching and learning practices. If we want to achieve the benefits of this technology without jeopardizing students’ safety or success — education leaders, lawmakers and innovators in the tech industry must carefully assess and seek to minimize the risks of making AI-driven education the standard in public schools.

For starters, the federal government should establish a national program to bring fast internet to the entire country, and the U.S. Department of Education should develop a system to monitor equal access to AI-driven education for students of diverse backgrounds. Lawmakers should introduce new regulations to secure the use of AI by private companies in terms of data use, privacy and transparency, and organizations like Privacy International should play a role in instituting procedures to safeguard student privacy.

AI offers profound opportunities for students. Whether those possibilities are safely and equitably fulfilled depends not only on the adaptive application of intelligence to empower and aspire learners, but on the secure and controlled implementation of targeted learning pathways and automation.

[email protected]

@StacyChung_