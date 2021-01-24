Utah Women’s Basketball Snap Losing Streak

University of Utah women’s basketball player, Dru Gylten (#10), set to receive a pass in the game against Arizona State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah women’s basketball team put on a defensive clinic this Sunday in their dominant win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 65-51 win snapped the Utes’ four-game losing streak, while also picking up a much needed Pac-12 win.

The Utes came out fired up on both sides of the ball. Throughout the opening possession, the Utes kept the Sun Devils to a mere seven points, while Utah served up 15 of their own. Utah held Arizona State to only 18% shooting from the floor.

Utah continued to dominate in the following period. Utah was able to extend their eight-point lead to as much as 14, shooting a blistering 58% from the floor. However, the Utes cooled down towards the end of the quarter, allowing Arizona State to put together a run to bring themselves within seven points of Utah.

However, that would be as close as the Sun Devils would get. With less than half the second quarter left, Kemery Martín would score seven of the Utes’ last nine points, giving her Utes a 32-19 lead going into halftime.

Martín was not done scoring, as she would have a tremendous offensive game. The sophomore out of Corner Canyon put together a 25 point display. Martín has begun to emerge as a true offensive weapon in recent games for Utah and her performance was critical to the Utes’ success.

Utah returned to the floor without losing rhythm, shooting 53% from the field and an eye-popping 60% from behind the arc. Martín was perfect from behind the arc in the third, adding nine of her 11 points from downtown.

Utah also continued to play lockdown defense, holding Arizona State to one-of-five shooting from the floor and nine points total in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was the only period in which the Sun Devils were able to outscore the Utes. Arizona State went as far as cutting the lead back down to 11. However, the Utes rallied and were able to finish the performance with a final score of 65-51.

After the game, head coach Lynne Roberts commented to Utah Athletics on the win.

“I thought two games in a row, our defense was fantastic. Our players did a great job with very little prep time for Arizona State and they locked in. If we would have made free throws today, we would have scored over 70 against ASU on their home court and that is very hard to do. We shot the ball well today. The fourth quarter got interesting, but we are still learning and still a work in progress. We have just hung in there and keep battling,” Roberts said.

She also addressed the growth of her team as the season has progressed.

“I think this league exposes things. We weren’t very tough to start the year, but playing the gauntlet that we have played, it forces you to toughen up. Even though we haven’t beaten every team, we have never quit and we never stop competing. Those are the kinds of teams I want to coach. I’ve told them if you just keep chopping wood, you’ll get rewarded, and getting rewarded with a win does a lot for morale and confidence to put wind in the sails,” Roberts said.

Utah will have around a week to rest and recuperate before they face the formidable Oregon Ducks. After a blowout loss, the Utes have a chance to avenge themselves in the Huntsman Center. Tip off is set for Jan 29 at 3 p.m. MST.

