Men’s Tennis Sweeps Boise State as Women’s Match Cancelled

Utah Mens’ Tennis player and University of Utah freshman Geronimo Busleiman plays during an NCAA dual meet against the Idaho State Bengals at the George Eccles Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Jan 30, 2021 (Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah Men’s tennis team dominated competition this week as they swept Boise State 7-0 on Feb. 13. The men have now won five matches in a row and have a great record of 7-2, including 6-0 at home. In his seventh year, head coach Roeland Brateanu has now won 100 matches at the helm for the Utes after a dominant victory on home turf.

Slava Shainyan and Mathias Gavelin got the first win for Utah, winning their doubles match on court two. Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Busleiman followed soon behind on court one. The match was sent to a tiebreaker, but they took the tie-break 7-1 and ended up winning 7-6.

Bruno Krenn and Luis Flores were in a close game before the doubles point was clinched. The pair began a tiebreaker after the match was set at 6-6 but didn’t end up finishing after the clinch from Capalbo and Busleiman.

Utah started singles out strong and every court had a victory in the first set. On court one, Capalbo won the Utes first singles point when Boise State’s Kryvchun retired early in the second set.

Shainyan gave the Utes match point by winning 6-1 and 6-3 on court two. Buslieman secured the contest for Utah by defeating Wyatt DeMulling 6-1 and 6-2. Francisco Bastias finished fourth on court four and defeated his opponent 6-4 and then 6-1.

Courts five and six remained close throughout most of the match, but Mathias Gavelin and Bruno Krenn came out on top and finished the sweep for the Utes. Krenn rallied back to win 6-4 and 7-6 after trailing late in the second set. Similarly, Gavelin trailed late in the second, but came back to win 6-4 and then 7-6.

After the victory, Utah has an overall record of 9-13 against Boise State. But the Utes are currently 6-4 in the last 10 matchups, currently holding a four-match winning streak. The team will play next on Feb. 21 at home, playing Denver at 12 p.m. MST and then Weber State at 5 p.m. MST.

The women’s team was scheduled to play at Houston on Feb. 14, but the match was canceled. The last time these teams played was March 23, 2017, and Utah won 7-0 at home. It is unclear why it was cancelled and if the teams will reschedule.

The women’s team is scheduled to play Friday, Feb. 19 at Dixie State. The last time these two teams competed against each other was March 20, 2007, at Dixie. Utah ended up winning that matchup 7-0.

The Utah women’s team has a record of 3-1 this season, only losing to No. 24 Texas A&M. Dixie has gone 0-5 so far this season, with four matches being cancelled. Expect an intense matchup as Utah looks to improve their record and Dixie looks for their first victory this season.

[email protected]

@SeanOverton3