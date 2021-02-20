Utah Lacrosse Loses to Air Force in Overtime

University of Utah’s Men’s Lacrosse team captains line up with Vermont’s Men’s Lacrosse team prior to the start of the game in an NCAA Men’s Lacrosse game vs. Vermont at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT on Friday February 01, 2019.(Photo by Curtis Lin | Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah lacrosse team suffered an unfortunate loss at Air Force on Feb. 20. The game went into overtime, but the Utes couldn’t get it done and fell to the Falcons, 9-10. Branden Wilson, Jack Barron and Drew Wasserman all had two goals for the Utes, but it wasn’t enough to win the game.

Wilson complimented his two goals by adding two assists, one to Drew Wasserman and one to MJ McMahon. Tyler Bradbury and Wilson led Utah with four points each. Bradbury scored one goal and added a game-high three assists.

Utah had some trouble getting shots on frame, taking 37 shots and putting only 18 of them on frame. Barron in particular had some trouble with this, taking six shots and only putting two of them on goal. Fortunately, both of his shots on goal went in as he scored the first two goals for Utah.

The Utes also had a huge advantage in penalties, committing only one while Air Force committed three. Utah was able to capitalize off of all three penalties by scoring three goals while having an extra man on the field. Two of these goals came in the crucial fourth period.

Utah and Air Force combined for eight goals in the fourth period, scoring four goals each. Utah gave up the first goal of the fourth period to go down 5-6. Utah then scored three straight, two off of penalties, to go up 8-6.

Quincy Peene quickly responded for Air Force with two quick goals to set the game even at 8-8. McMahon scored with 1:55 left on the clock, but Air Force’s Brenden Crouse responded with 1:03 left.

The game ended up going into overtime and Utah was unable to score. Air Force scored in overtime and won the game. The game remained very close throughout the entire time, with the largest lead being Utah’s two-point lead in the fourth period.

In the end, Utah was unable to battle past Peene’s four goals for Air Force and unfortunately lost in overtime. Utah didn’t have its usual advantage with ground balls — both teams had 28. Utah also only won nine face-offs while Air Force won 13. The team usually thrives on ground balls and face-offs, so this gave them a huge disadvantage from normal.

Bradbury also passed Jordan Hyde in total goals this season with seven throughout three games. Hyde got an assist today but was unable to score a goal off of his four shots taken. Bradbury leads the team in points with 14 (seven goals and seven assists), while Hyde sits in second (six goals and one assist).

Despite Zach Johns saving 14 goals, Utah allowed Air Force to score ten times, the most they’ve allowed this season.

The team’s next game will be their last away game before playing two games at home. Utah will be traveling to Baltimore to play Loyola on Feb. 27. The game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. MST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

[email protected]

@SeanOverton3