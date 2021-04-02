Utah Lacrosse Prepares For Boston University

University of Utah Utes Lacrosse Team Head Coach Brian Holman preps the team after 1st half during an NCAA game against the Jacksonville Dolphins in Salt Lake City on March 6, 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah lacrosse team is preparing to face Boston University this week after a dismal outing against the Mercer Bears. This season has had some upsides for Utah, but mainly has been disappointing at best.

Utah currently sits at a record of 2-5, with victories against Bellarmine and Westminster. The Utes were also able to keep a close 8-9 game against No. 5 Denver and a 9-10 game against Air Force.

However, the rest of the games have been beyond disappointing for Utah, the worst game being an 8-20 loss against No. 11 Loyola Maryland. Typically, the team simply finds their stride too late. Utah usually gets off to a strong start at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the clock ends up being the team’s worst enemy.

Saturday’s match at Mercer was no different than the rest. Utah was down 7-12 going into the fourth quarter. Josh Rose and Jordan Hyde got the Utes off to a good start in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. Utah lost 10-15.

Now, Utah is set for another road game this week, traveling to Boston to play Boston University. It will be the team’s sixth road game this season, only playing two games at home so far. Perhaps all of the traveling can offer an explanation for why Utah hasn’t found their groove lately, playing in unfamiliar territory.

Boston has had a very strong season so far, with a record of 5-1. Their only loss was a 10-12 defeat against Army West Point. The Terriers are currently on a three-game win-streak, and have seemed very dominant in those games.

Boston University’s Vince D’Alto has been on an absolute tear so far this season, and will be a huge challenge for Utah defensively. D’Alto has 33 points in six games, including 19 goals and 14 assists.

Timmy Ley has also been heating up for the Terriers. Ley has 32 points in six games, 26 goals and six assists. D’Alto and Ley are going to be a defensive nightmare for the Utes, and it is looking like it will end up being a defining moment for the Utah defense. If Utah can manage to stop the overpowered Boston offense, then it will be a huge morale booster for the team. But if the team’s defense cannot stop D’Alto and Ley, then it will be yet another disappointing loss.

Utah will likely struggle against this strong Boston team. The Utes will need to get off to a strong start offensively and find their rhythm early, otherwise, it’s shaping out to be another disheartening loss for Utah.

The game is scheduled for April 3 at 9:00 a.m MST. It will take place at Nickerson Field in Boston, Massachusetts and will also be broadcast on ESPN+.

