Utah Lacrosse Defeats Boston in Overtime

University of Utah freshman and Utes Lacrosse team attacker Ryan Rogers passes the ball during an NCAA game vs. the Jacksonville Dolphines in Salt Lake City on March 6, 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah Lacrosse team (3-5) has finally gotten another win this year, narrowly scraping by Boston University (5-2) and winning 11-10. It was a double overtime thriller that ended with Branden Wilson scoring the winner with 3:32 left on the clock in the second overtime.

The game started out weak for the Utes, as they allowed Boston to get off to an early 2-0 lead. Utah soon answered with two goals of their own, but a last second goal gave Boston a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a defensive showcase, with both goalies making crucial saves. Drew Wasserman and Tyler Bradbury recorded back to back goals near the end of the quarter to tie it at 4 going into halftime.

Utah came out very strong in the third quarter with Wilson scoring at the 12:19 mark. Boston struck again and tied the game at 5, but Utah had already found their stride and soon, took a 7-5 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Bradbury started off the fourth quarter with a goal just 22 seconds in, and Utah had a commanding 8-5 lead. Christian Quadrino responded for Boston less than a minute later, but MJ McMahon struck back as the Utes led 9-6 with just 12:17 left in the fourth.

But Boston wouldn’t give up easy and scored three quick goals to tie the game back up at 9 with 6:14 left to play. Ruben Santana had an unassisted goal for Utah with 2:49 left, but Quadrino answered back with under two minutes remaining and sent the game into overtime.

After a scoreless initial overtime period, Wilson got the game winner with 3:32 left in the second overtime. It was his second goal of the day and his seventh of the season.

For the Utes, Tyler Bradbury was magnificent as he put up three goals and one assist today, pushing his season total to 34 points and taking third on the single-season points list, passing Jimmy Perkins (2019) and Colin Burke (2020) who both had 31.

Cole Brahms has also taken a record, becoming the all-time single-season leader in ground balls with 58, passing Seth Neeleman (2019, 54). He has also become the all-time career leader in ground balls with 95 and counting.

This win was a much-needed boost for the team, after a less than impressive season so far. It might be a sign that the team is back on track and ready to show their skill. Their next game will be a huge indicator of the team’s true talent as they face the powerhouse that is Virginia.

Utah will have a week off before hitting the road again, this time against Virginia. Virginia (7-2) is currently ranked No. 5 in the USILA Poll and has been dominant so far this season. The game will take place at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. MST and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

[email protected]

@SeanOverton3