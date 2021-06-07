Van Gogh Immersive Art Exhibit to Come to Salt Lake in the Fall

A new 3D art exhibit coming to Salt Lake this fall displays Vincent van Gogh’s work in a totally new way. It’s an elevated experience that is taking people deeper into the famous Dutch artist’s work and raising the bar for what’s typically expected from an art exhibit.

An Immersive Van Gogh Experience

The idea of going back to museums or art exhibits with more ease concerning the COVID-19 pandemic is already exciting in today’s times. Many businesses are opening up, restrictions are being lifted in the United States, and new concepts for art exhibits are motivating people to go back into public spaces. This exhibit is doing just that.

Starting in Naples, Italy at San Giovanni Maggiore Church, the “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” began over 10 years ago. Taking inspiration from her grandfather, creator Annabelle Mauger wanted Van Gogh’s paintings to come to life to showcase all of the fine details.

Imagine this: You walk into a room with lit-up walls, colorfully displayed paintings like “The Starry Night” or “Café Terrace At Night,” seeing each brushstroke, every color that’s blended together to form some of the greatest art pieces in the world. There are no lines to stand behind to view the artwork, no walls holding frames; instead, you’re in the illustrations.

Without the limitations museum exhibits have, like guards informing you to stand back and not to touch, or the lines on the floor keeping you at a distance, the 3D Van Gogh Exhibit allows a different perspective.

Exhibiting in the United States a Decade After its Conception

Th exhibit has finally come to the United States, sparked by the Netflix original series, “Emily in Paris.” In a scene where characters Emily, Gabriel, and Camille attend one of the exhibits, walking around the Starry Night room, you can’t help but feel the romance and breathtaking quality the painting evokes. The buzz surrounding that episode created a demand for the exhibit in the U.S and many cities have begun hosting it.

Beyond Van Gogh Comes to SLC

Along with “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” other similar exhibits have also popped up around the globe. As each caters to different cities all across the nation, they all have a common goal of deepening the quality of Van Gogh’s art in a way that the pieces should be experienced. The “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit is one such exhibit and Salt Lake City is lucky enough to be seeing more of it this month.

French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud, the creator of “Beyond Van Gogh,” is bringing the exhibition to Salt Lake, starting this fall at Utah’s Atmosphere Studios on Oct. 1. With multiple rooms and interactive aspects to the showcasing, visitors can also follow along with a recording to fully understand and enjoy the experience. Tickets and information can be found at vangoghsaltlake.com.

