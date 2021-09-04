How UCards Benefit U

University of Utah students are given discounts to stores and restaurants, access to buildings on campus and free entry to different museums and events around campus, all with the presentation of their UCard.

UCards are ID cards given by the U to each student enrolled at the main Salt Lake City campus. They are also given to faculty and staff members employed through the main campus. Each UCard is a credit card-sized, red plastic card that includes a picture of the individual, their full name and their seven-digit ID number, or UNID.

“I think [UCards are] really useful,” said UCard Office Clerk Hannah Flind. “I feel like most people, sooner rather than later, need to use it, whether it is to take a test and show your identity or something else.”

UCards have a variety of on and off-campus benefits. “You can use [your UCard] as a bus pass for all the TRAX and buses around campus, you can use it as a way to get into the Student Life Center [and] you can use it as a way to access-restricted areas like the [U] Hospital,” Flind said. “Right now, you need it to get into the library.”

UCards are used frequently by students living on campus, as they often serve as building keys, proof of identification and payment cards for dining and library services. “I use it pretty often to tap myself into buildings,” U Student Ashley Olsen said. “I’ve [also] used it to get into the Utah Museum of Fine Arts before.”

UCards work hand in hand with students’ meal plans, which makes it possible to get food from the various dining halls around campus. “Using a UCard to get food on campus is pretty easy at the dining halls at the Peterson Heritage Center and Kahlert Village, you just tap your card on your way in, and then you’re all set to get as much food as you want,” Olsen said. “At other locations like the Miller Cafe and Crimson Corner, you can tap your card at checkout to apply flex dollars from your meal plan onto whatever you’re purchasing.”

While UCards have many practical uses, there are other opportunities around campus for students, faculty and staff to take advantage of their benefits for recreational purposes. “We have so many great cultural attractions on campus that give staff, faculty and students either free admission or discounts,” said the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Utah Museum of Fine Arts Mindy Wilson. “Pioneer Theater, Kingsbury Hall, the Natural History Museum [and] Red Butte Garden all come to mind.”