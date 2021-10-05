Pandemic Mental Health: Self-Diagnosing, Disparities and U Resources

Haden said diagnosis in general can be helpful for some and not for others. For example, a diagnosis can be useful when a person needs medications to manage their diagnosis, someone copes better with having a label, or in certain cases of trans healthcare.

“[A] problem with self-diagnosis [is] it might limit your access to treatment since you’re not working with a professional,” Kendrick said. “Diagnosis is only half of treatment.”

He said only with the whole treatment can people start feeling whole themselves.

Self-awareness in regards to mental health is helpful in trying to find necessary resources, Kendrick said. However, mental health issues like depression, bipolar disorder and others need specific treatments — without a professional diagnosis, people may have biases when thinking about themselves.

Haden said obtaining mental health care does not need to be dependent on being in crisis — everyone has mental health.

“It’s always nice to get mental health help,” Haden said.

Some of the people whose mental health took the hardest hit during the pandemic were the transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming individuals who may have been forced into spaces where they were not able to be out as their true selves or had to live in a hostile environment where they were not accepted for who they are.

According to a January 2021 longitudinal study about the mental health of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals during the pandemic, the pandemic exacerbated existing mental health disparities for these people. Additionally, reduced LGBTQ and transgender and nonbinary support was associated with increased psychological distress during the pandemic.

Living in unsafe home environments will take a toll on one’s mental health. It is for this reason, Haden said that Beyond Binaries was important during the pandemic because it gave a safe space for those individuals to be themselves and to talk about the situations they were going through.

Because it is intended to be a support group rather than a therapy group, participants are encouraged to make connections, which was something lacking during the pandemic’s quarantine period.

For some, the pandemic provided an opportunity to be alone with themselves and their thoughts for the first time in a while. Haden said people were able to do some deep thinking about their gender identity in between baking sourdough or binge-watching “Tiger King.”

Haden said Beyond Binaries is so important during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic because for non-cisgendered people, finding community is important. They can often feel excluded and worry about being excluded, so having a place where they can speak safely and freely is so important, he said. According to Haden, trans mental healthcare took a nosedive during the pandemic and Beyond Binaries gave them a community and a safe space during this time.

At Beyond Binaries, Haden said that challenging topics are often discussed. From moments of trans joy to describing negativity experienced by trans individuals, the support group serves as a supportive and judgement-free space to discuss life stressors. Additionally, because the space is currently online, Haden said people can expect to meet all of his cats.