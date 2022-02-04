Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Captures the Hearts Of Audiences

Marvel’s latest Disney+ mini series has raised the bar on the company’s new television venture. “Hawkeye” had the same love-filled core as its predecessors: “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.” The show, produced by Kevin Feige, stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the titular roles of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.

Tangled in Time

The show follows Kate as she navigates taking on the role of protecting the city after the tragic impact of the Chitauri Invasion from “The Avengers” had on her family. She saw Hawkeye, Clint Barton, saving citizens in a selflessly courageous way that inspired her to follow in his footsteps.

The show also brings back a fan favorite, the hilariously charming Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, to pose as an additional threat to Barton. The Avenger does not intend to be stuck in New York City solving crimes and dealing with his past as Ronin for the holidays, but he must do so after getting tossed into Kate Bishop’s life, all in time to get back to his family for Christmas day.

Arrow to the Heart

Marvel creating television series to follow the beloved characters is a brilliant concept. It allows a deeper dive into the hearts of the heroic and villainous beings we see for moments at a time on the big screen. The venture was propelled by the release of “WandaVision” in January of 2021 — a perfect example for the purpose of these mini series. The show gave fans a deeper understanding of Wanda Maximoff’s journey and a look into her heart and mind while introducing new characters and expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In turn, each show that followed did something uniquely beautiful.

“Hawkeye” had a grounded feeling to it, in that the characters were human beings highly skilled in archery and martial arts — skills anyone can learn. Kate was self-taught because she was inspired by Clint and decided to chase that spark. The show teaches the viewers something incredible — nothing is too far out of reach. If one sets their sights on a new goal, the power to accomplish it lies within them.

Passing the Baton

Pairing Yelena and Kate together gave insight to a new, young team of heroes joining the legacy of the incredible line up marvel has introduced thus far. The show felt simultaneously like a passing of the baton from Barton to Bishop and a budding mentorship that is far from over. “Hawkeye” begins with an episode titled “Never Meet Your Heroes” and ends with “So This Is Christmas.” It gives a full circle picture with Barton and Bishop’s rocky beginnings and ending with her joining his family at their love-filled Christmas home.

The show offers the beautiful perspective of each character as a whole being and doesn’t give anyone less than a full arch. I am beyond excited to see where these characters are headed, specifically Kate and Yelena, as they offer a heartfelt comedic dynamic similar to that of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. More than its predecessors, “Hawkeye” felt like a moment of reconfiguration and passing along a torch that although still burns, needs a new helping hand.

