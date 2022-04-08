Cowley: Dismantle Online Echo Chambers

The average Twitter or Instagram user might not realize it, but their feeds are specifically tailored to keep them scrolling for as long as possible. Liking one post on Instagram’s explore page will convert your feed to similar content. For example, I use my Twitter for news content, so my feed has become hyper-specific to news stories the algorithm knows I will click on. In their quest to keep users active on their platforms, big tech companies have created spaces where users only interact with things that affirm what they already believe. This has created more polarization than ever before. The echo chambers created by online platforms have actively harmed the flow of public discourse.

An echo chamber is a space where one only encounters information and perspectives that affirm what they already believe. On Instagram, the only news-related posts that I see are left-wing, because the algorithm picked up on the fact that my political views skew left. Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram throw verification to the wayside to keep people scrolling. The more time each person spends on social media, the more tech companies can monetize their platforms with ads and sponsored content, effectively weaponizing the user’s confirmation bias to make more profit. These platforms are putting monetization first at the expense of their user base.

Polarization due to echo chambers has fundamentally changed the political discussion in the United States. Multiple studies have found that Americans are less willing to cooperate with those who do not share the same beliefs as them. In 2014, 27% of Democrats saw Republicans as a threat to the nation. Whereas, 36% of Republicans viewed Democrats as a threat to the nation. Distance from the political moderate is growing.

The effect of social media on the polarization of its users has become more pronounced in recent years. In an experiment done with Facebook users, it was found that individual polarization in political views decreased when they took a break from the site. This shows a direct correlation between social media platforms and the rift between the two sides of the political spectrum.

In this online ecosystem, it is extremely easy for misinformation to spread quickly. Because social media platforms will show you more of what you’ve clicked on, it is easy to spiral down a rabbit hole of misinformation. This positive feedback loop has spread extreme conspiracy theories like Q-Anon to those who may not have seen it otherwise. In an experiment on Facebook’s algorithm, it was found that a dummy account nicknamed “Carol” began to receive Q-Anon and far-right content a week after joining the site and following right-wing news outlets such as Fox News. According to an internal investigation of Facebook, millions of people self-identify as “Q.” The extreme views of Q-Anon are baseless and damaging to the individuals involved and society as a whole. Q-Anon is largely attributed to being a driving force behind the Jan. 6 Insurrection, which showed the extreme threat these groups pose to our country.

The algorithms created by tech platforms do not have your best interest in mind but what’s best for their bottom line. In 2021, the company Meta made an estimated $117.9 billion in revenue from Facebook and Instagram combined. That’s a $33.75 billion profit increase since 2019. Social media platforms profit off the echo chambers they have created. It is important to take steps to get out of your echo chambers. Listening to different points of view may be uncomfortable, but necessary. A big step for me to get out of my echo chambers was to stop relying so heavily on social media as my only source of news. Seeking out multiple sources and looking at places other than Instagram or Twitter helped me learn about new perspectives. Another important tool is being able to identify when a source is biased. Places like the Media Bias Chart evaluate how factually accurate a news source is and which way the source leans politically. Listening to different opinions offer a wider perspective, and can also strengthen the evidence used to back up your views.

An individual cannot take down online echo chambers, so the corporations perpetuating polarization online should be held accountable. Putting stricter policies in place when it comes to social media algorithms can cut down on the spread of misinformation and extremist groups online. Tech companies need to take steps to adjust their algorithm, prioritizing the spread of factual information over simple engagement. Instead of solely relying on the algorithm for content moderation as many platforms do, installing human content moderators would be beneficial for fact-checking and taking action against online echo chambers.

The negative effects of an algorithm that prioritizes engagement over everything else are obvious. As groups such as Q-Anon have proved, online extremism can create disastrous consequences. While individuals can learn how to escape online echo chambers, Congress and social media platforms need to step up and fix the way social media is run. Stricter legislation, fixing algorithms and human content moderation are only the beginning. Fixing social media is the first step to creating a healthy environment for political discourse, online and offline.

