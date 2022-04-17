Matt Maltese and Girlpuppy at Denver’s Globe Hall

When British indie musician Matt Maltese announced his 2022 tour dates with no stops in Salt Lake City, despite having sung on Etta Marcus’s song of the same name, it became clear that the Globe Hall in Denver, Colorado was my only option to see him live on this tour.

An Atmospheric Performance

The Globe Hall is the perfect venue for musicians like Maltese and special guest Girlpuppy, also known as Becca Harvey. Their bedroom pop and melancholy melodic tones make both artists suited to a more intimate setting. The venue is part-Barbecue restaurant and bar with a comfortable city feel that isn’t too “city” to only host mainstream artists. The concert space itself is a dark room where a small stage with instruments shaded by purple lights greets the audience.

Maltese toured to promote his latest release “Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow.” The album featured tracks “We Need to Talk” and “You Deserve an Oscar” which Maltese played during his set with a chorus of backup vocals from those in attendance. Girlpuppy opened the show with a set consisting of three unreleased tracks and familiar favorites such as “Cheerleader.” One of her most notable songs, “As Much As I Can,” got the crowd moving and turned static forms into a lively collaboration. Harvey’s vocals are light and haunting with a strangely calming effect that makes her music aesthetically and sonically hypnotic. She has a striking presence on stage despite the calm and sometimes brooding quality of her sound.

Harvey was invited back onstage to do guest vocals on Maltese’s song “Oldest Trick in The Book” which was provided by Bedouine on Maltese’s latest album. The combination of Maltese and Harvey’s vocals in the track necessitates an official cover of the song, at least in my mind. The musicians created a collaboration that felt emotionally charged and provided an experience that brought one of my favorite songs from “Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow” to life in an unexpected way.

Collaboration and Conversation

Most people aren’t likely to travel to another state for a concert featuring artists who aren’t considered mainstream or popular enough to sell out larger venues or even arena-style venues, let alone smaller venues like Globe Hall, but those who don’t actively seek out the experience of smaller venues miss out on intimate performances that artists like Maltese and Harvey enamor audiences with. The experience of watching someone play piano a few feet away or singing into a microphone with their eyes closed while illuminated before a crowd by overhead lighting of various colors is indescribably beautiful.

Where small venues and indie artists are concerned, the connection between artist and audience is unmatched. Concerts become less about showcasing artistic talent for the viewer and more about providing the chance for collaboration between musicians and those who appreciate their talent. Harvey and Maltese’s ability to engage with the crowd politely and conversationally reinforces my belief that bigger isn’t always better when it comes to musicians or the concerts that they host.

