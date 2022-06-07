The Summer Transfer Window for Europe’s Top 5 Soccer Leagues (So Far)

The summer transfer window is in full swing for Europe’s professional soccer leagues as the elite try to remain on top while the underdogs try to build their teams up in order to compete for European cup spots in their respective leagues.

There have already been some blockbuster transfers within the big 5 leagues and some staggering rumors for some of the top players in the world. So far, at the time of writing this article, across the top 5 leagues in Europe, there have been 94 transfers totaling almost $500 million since March 2.

Confirmed Transfers

Premier League

The premier league is the best and most competitive soccer league in the world and along with that, the transfers are just as exciting. So far, the transfer of the summer belongs to Manchester City and their new striker Erling Haaland. For roughly $64 million, the premier league champs signed one of the best young talents in world soccer from Borussia Dortmund and filled a massive position of need, a true number nine.

Another transfer that has major potential is American Brendan Aaronson moving to Leeds for $30 million from Red Bull Salzburg. Aaronson is one of the best players for the USMNT and is a big boost for the relegation surviving club.

La Liga

So far the La Liga transfer window has been relatively quiet with more players leaving than coming in, however one transfer has made headlines as Antonio Rudiger completed his move to Real Madrid. The former Chelsea defender has proven himself to be one of the best in the world and the Champions League winners got an absolute steal by landing him on a free transfer.

Bundesliga

The German league has had more action than La Liga so far, mostly with players changing teams within the league but two transfers stand out not for the price tag but rather the players involved. Adam Hlozek completed his move from Sparta Prague to Bayer Leverkusen for $14 million which is a steal considering his age and high ceiling as he is consistently mentioned in future stars lists.

The other transfer involves former Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and his move to German giants Bayern Munich. The fee has yet to be announced however the deal has already gone through and should be official within the next few days. Gravenberch is one of the best young midfielders in the world and is a youthful injection of talent to an aging Bayern team.

In Ligue 1 and Serie A, there hasn’t been much transfer news yet however as the summer moves along, that could change very quickly as the rumors surrounding those leagues could potentially see some big names entering and exiting.

Transfer Rumors

Top talents have been swirling around the transfer rumor mill in what could lead to some blockbuster moves by some team-changing players. Starting with the team I support, Liverpool, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are looking increasingly likely to have new homes next year with Mane already confirming his desire to leave and Salah threatening to go to a premier league rival if his contract isn’t sorted out. Mane has been in contact with Bayern Munich however as the days go on, more teams are expressing their interest such as PSG.

Other big names confirmed to be leaving their current clubs are Paul Pogba who has been in contact with Juventus and PSG, Paulo Dybala who has been in contact with Inter Milan and Robert Lewandowski who looks to be heading to Barcelona.

The list continues as Frenkie De Jong could potentially be heading to Manchester United, Neymar could leave PSG, Luis Suarez is looking for a future in the premier league and Jude Bellingham might make the leap to Liverpool.

With the rumor mill turning more and more every day, those are just some of the potential transfers soccer fans could witness as the summer moves along. As each fan builds their hopes up for the players they dream of, the transfer window can be a time of elation or heartbreak but every fan can agree on one word to describe it: fun.

[email protected]

@_e__g__m_