Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ and Queer Censorship in the Arts

The first romantic kiss involving two women on television was aired in the U.S. in 1991 on the show “L.A. Law.” In the 30-plus years following, we have seen a lot of progress for the LGBTQIA+ community regarding their portrayal in the arts. However, in recent times, there seems to be a backsliding of basic rights and representation.

One recent example that has garnered global attention has been the controversy over the same-sex kiss represented in ”Lightyear,” the newest installment of Disney’s wildly popular “Toy Story” franchise.

‘Don’t Say Gay’

The now highly controversial same-sex-kiss scene in “Lightyear” was originally scrapped from the movie entirely. It was only added back in by Disney after the company received flack via an open letter from Pixar employees for its lack of response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill proposed in Florida, home of Walt Disney World Resort. The bill, which bans kindergarten-to-third-grade instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, has taken effect July 1..

This is not the first instance of Disney cutting same-sex scenes or storylines, according to the letter from Pixar employees. “Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar,” read the letter.

Since being restored to the studio’s original vision, “Lightyear” has been met with massive pushback. The film is banned entirely in 14 nations so far, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A public statement from the Emirates reads, “The film is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards.” In Singapore, the film is only approved for audiences above the age of 16.

Here in the U.S., it is being shown in its entirety, though one Oklahoma theater had a warning sign posted, which stated the theater would try to fast-forward through the scene in question. The owner of the theater later stated that they had taken down the sign and had never shown an interrupted version of the movie.

While “Lightyear” is being shown in full here in the U.S., many parents are boycotting the film, saying the content is inappropriate for young audiences.

Family Values?

Many conservative arguments that are in favor of censorship of the arts claim “protection of family values” as their foundational reasoning. But there exist numerous family dynamics, including many different sexual orientations, with a wide range of racial and gender identities. Are these families doomed to a life of no public representation because they don’t fit a narrow, outdated mold?

That seems to be the hope of some. Many statements go as far as to say that “Lightyear” is indoctrination and promotion of sexual immorality. Interestingly, there has been no past outcry of indoctrination for a life of living under the sea or receiving non-consensual kisses from strangers that wake one up from a spell.

One would hope the promotion of a loving, consensual relationship is exactly what we would want to present to the next generation as strong family values.

