Utah Men’s Basketball Takes Down UTSA at Home

University of Utah men’s basketball guard Luka Tarlac (#21, Fr.) in an NCAA men’s basketball game vs. Idaho State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The Runnin’ Utes put together an impressive victory against the 5-5 UTSA Roadrunners at the Huntsman Center on Tuesday night. While the game was close at halftime, the Utes began their domination in the second half, eventually topping the Roadrunners with a final score of 91-70.

Moving to a record of 9-2, the Utes have their best record since the 2019-2020 season. Tuesday night’s victory also gave the Utes their fifth win this season by at least 20 points, which has not happened since their 2014-2015 season. Here’s how the night broke down:

In the first half, the Runnin’ Utes were able to put together 9 straight points against the Roadrunners, finishing with a dunk from freshman Keba Keita and giving the Utes an 18-6 lead. UTSA showed their toughness back though, as they themselves put together a dominant 22-4 run to earn a 28-22 lead over the Utes.

Utah responded quickly, managing to put together another quick yet dominant run, with 7 straight points allowing them to reclaim the lead at 29-28. The two teams went back and forth for the remainder of the first half, entering halftime with a Utah lead of 39-34.

The second half was when the fun really began for the crowd in Salt Lake City. The Utes opened the half with an 11-1 run over the Roadrunners. UTSA called a timeout, hoping to regroup over the Utes, but Utah managed to turn their 11-1 run into a 25-7 run, taking a dominant 64-41 lead not even halfway through the second half. The Runnin’ Utes did not look back, finishing the game with a final score of 91-70.

Senior Branden Carlson was the star of the show for the Utes. He managed to score a career-high 27 points against the Roadrunners, with 17 of those coming in the Utes’ dominant second-half performance. He was 10-14 on the night, while being 6-7 from the free throw line. He also collected 8 rebounds and 4 blocks in a strong offensive and defensive performance. He was the first Ute to record such statistics since Luke Nevill did so against Wyoming back in 2009, showing just how much Carlson was able to control this game.

Fifth-year senior Marco Anthony was another standout for the Utes. He managed to put together season-highs of 16 points and 10 boards, on top of his 4 assists. Junior Gabe Madsen also put together a 16-point performance to go along with 4 rebounds. Sophomore Lazar Stefanovic was the only other Ute to score double digits, as he put together 10 points in an encouraging performance.

Like many of their star players, the Utes had a balanced night on both offensive and defensive. They shot 52.2% overall from the field while also putting together their third game this season with 20 or more assists. They thoroughly dominated in the paint, outscoring the Roadrunners 52-28 while grabbing 51 total rebounds as opposed to UTSA’s 24. Utah has especially dominated in their eight home games this season, as their scoring margin is +22.1, showing that playing at the Huntsman Center in front of the MUSS truly does have an impact.

The Runnin’ Utes face their biggest rival, the 6-5 BYU Cougars, this upcoming Saturday Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. MT. They will not have to travel too far from home, going down to Provo to compete at the Marriott Center. The Utes will hope to carry momentum from their strong start to the season into defeating their state rivals.

