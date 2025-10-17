ASUU questions class policy’s impact on students

The University of Utah, under the direction of Vice Provost for Student Success Chase Hagood, is implementing sweeping changes to Policy 6-100, which governs scheduling policies at the U. This policy, according to Hagood, has not been substantively changed in over 30 years.

Hagood outlined the four largest changes to the policy at both the October ASUU Senate meeting and General Assembly meeting in a bid to gain ASUU’s endorsement for the changes. These four changes are setting a minimum threshold of students for undergraduate and graduate classes to be held, extending the withdrawal deadline further into the semester, standardizing when classes are held and for how long they’re held, and clarifying the academic year in order to standardize dates across the university. “What’s critically important is to realize that our policies reflect our values,” Hagood said.

His goal is to increase student success and remove barriers to graduation in order to bring the University of Utah in line with other public Association of American Universities (AAUs) and modernize the U. “The redesign of Policy 6-100 … allows us to not only catch up, but to surpass in a very impactful way,” Hagood said. “With eyes on the president’s Impact 2030 goals for the strategic plan, we very much are trying to position the institution to better serve students, faculty and staff, and get us prepared for 2030 and beyond.”

The University of Utah trails other public AAUs in terms of four-year graduation rates, with only 34% of students graduating in four years. “If a student wants to come into the University of Utah and complete a four-year degree in four years, every single student should be able to do that,” Hagood said.

Scheduling reforms

Firstly, the changes will set a minimum number of students that must register for a course in order for that course to be held — 20 for lower-division courses and 15 for upper-division courses. This is in order to benchmark against other public AAUs that have similar policies. These are the Ohio State University, Western Michigan University, University of Minnesota, and Cleveland State University.

“In the guidelines that we’ve now tested for three straight semesters, where we established we need 20 students in the lower-division [courses], 15 students in the upper-division [courses] for the course to ‘make,’” Hagood said. “There are a number of exceptions whereby the department chair, the faculty members [and] their associate deans in each of the colleges and schools continue to have the authority and the autonomy to make the decision as to whether or not the class should ‘make’ or not based off of those guidelines.”

In general, courses with fewer than that minimum will be dropped. Hagood said that these changes are separate from the recent changes the U made which limited how many classes may be held during primetime hours.

The second change Hagood outlined is extending the withdrawal deadline for students to drop classes further into the semester. “What we want is for students to have a little bit more time for them to make even more informed decisions with the help of an academic advisor,” he said. For this fall semester, the last day to drop a class was Aug. 29 and the last day to withdraw from a class is Oct. 24. This would push those dates back in order to give students more time to make a decision.

Thirdly, the new policy changes aim to standardize class blocks in order to enforce when classes are held and how long they’re held for. “The people who are injured when you get off the standard time without telling anybody, namely the registrar’s office, are students,” Hagood said. He claimed that there are instances where professors will hold students past the scheduled time without notifying the Office of the Registrar.

According to Hagood, the other part of the Policy 6-100 change is about safety. “It’s not just knowing who’s in the class, which is another part of the policy revision,” he said. “But knowing where the classes exist … it’s a safety issue for our students, for our faculty and staff in case there is an emergency.”

The final change he highlighted is clarifying the academic year. “When does it start? When does it end? When is the standard block for final examinations?” he said. This change is about standardizing so that the academic year may be fully utilized. “No one’s taking the options away, but we are standardizing how the options get deployed,” Hagood said.

ASUU response

Some ASUU leaders voiced concern about the minimum enrollment requirement for courses amid other ongoing changes to class scheduling. “My personal experience,” ASUU Academic Affairs Director Cameron Coffey said, “is I’m not positive or for the change just because I have had School of Transformation, or in Humanities, or in-major courses that don’t have a lot of people wanting to register or take them … but they’re really cool courses and the people that are in them want to take them, but they are getting dropped or getting canceled or having to move schedules.”

ASUU Humanities Senator Pamalatera Fenn asked Hagood about this change during the meeting, and how it may be impacted by other class schedule changes the university is implementing. “One of my favorite classes only has 16 students right now, with the schedule change, you might be moved to Wednesday, so their enrollment would go down to 10 students. So that means, with this new policy this course is gone … we’re at 16 right now and it’s because it’s in primetime hours … so, the 10 students who love [the class] versus the six students who took it just because it was available during primetime hours — we lose those primetime hour students,” Fenn said. “We [then] don’t have the course, correct?”

Hagood responded by saying that in theory, yes, Fenn is correct, however there are always exceptions. “How [dropping of courses] gets implemented [is] at the department level,” he said, “which is where the autonomy and agency has always been and will continue to be, even with these guidelines in play.”

What’s next

The changes to Policy 6-100 are being worked on. The U is hosting public town halls on Oct. 29, Nov. 11, and Jan. 12 to hear feedback from students, faculty and the community to update these changes. The town hall on Jan. 12 will be online.

According to Hagood, working with a writing committee on the revisions reinforced his focus on removing barriers to student success. “What the process has taught me and reaffirmed in my mind is that when we come together, we can accomplish really great things,” he said. “I do not know that there is anything that this university cannot accomplish.”

