Utah to take on BYU in first ranked Holy War since ‘09

Utah has a simple task on Saturday night: beat BYU. If accomplished, the Utes will be right back in the thick of the Big 12 title race. If not, an already uphill climb becomes much steeper as their bitter rivals will fly above them in the standings.

Rich history

The Holy War is one of the most iconic rivalries in college football. While Utah has completely dominated the historic series 60-33, nearly every game between these teams has a way of coming down to the wire.

Separated by a mere 40 miles, the University of Utah and Brigham Young University share a rich history. Both programs experience a level of turnover that is unheard of outside of the rivalry. For example, BYU’s head coach, Kalani Sitake, coached at Utah from 2005 to 2014. He was an assistant for Utah’s head coach, Kyle Whittingham, who played linebacker for … You guessed it, BYU.

The list goes on and on. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill played cornerback at Utah under Whittingham. Utah’s offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, played quarterback at BYU from 2004 to 2006, which coincidentally were years in which Sitake game-planned for Beck’s playstyle.

Turnover isn’t something that only exists on these coaching staffs. Utah has two starting defensive ends who came to the U via BYU in the transfer portal. John Henry Daley and Logan Fano have been forces to reckon with for opposing offenses this season. A personal affair in Provo will be an emotional battle for these edge rushers that will likely bring an extra sense of intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

BYU has two starters who played for Utah last season: tight end Carsen Ryan and defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa. A pair of brothers is divided by the rivalry as well. Utah linebacker Levani Damuni and BYU running back Jovesa Damuni have a strong chance of being involved in the same play on Saturday night. Long story short, there is no shortage of familiar faces for both sides of this disgruntled rivalry.

Game preview

Now that fans are primed on the bittersweet symphony that the 2025 Holy War will be, here’s a look at how I anticipate the matchup to go.

BYU is dealing with injuries. The linebacker who many view as the best player on the Cougars’ team is Jack Kelly. Kelly didn’t play in BYU’s previous game at Arizona, but is expected to be a full-go for the Utah game. While Utah’s offense would love to avoid matching up on the opposite side of Kelly, it will be an advantage to catch him at a time when he isn’t 100%.

Another cougar dealing with an injury is safety Raider Damuni. The cousin of the aforementioned brothers has tallied an impressive start to the 2025 season, logging 10 tackles and an interception. He is doubtful to play in this matchup, according to BYU’s latest injury report.

Aside from the players that are deemed out for the foreseeable future, Utah doesn’t appear to have any players in question for Saturday’s matchup. It’s also apparent that Utah’s star quarterback Devon Dampier has fully recovered from his ankle injury, allowing him to display his versatility.

The key to this game is controlling the clock. Both teams must establish the interior run game if they want to consistently move the ball on offense. Two stout defenses will certainly make it a difficult task, but avoiding turnovers is also a must.

Whichever team makes fewer mistakes will win this game; it’s just a matter of who can make the big plays when it counts. Utah’s experience and tougher opponents have prepared them far more than BYU for the all-out battle that this game will be.

Tune into FOX at 6:00 p.m. local time to watch it all unfold down south. As always, go Utes!

[email protected]

@johnleone5.bsky.social