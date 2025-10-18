US Magnesium declares bankruptcy, delays lease termination

U.S. Magnesium — a primary magnesium producer that has operated on the Great Salt Lake since 1972 — filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, delaying enforcement of a lawsuit seeking to terminate its lease on the lake.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands (FFSL) sued the company for failing to properly secure a waste pond containing hazardous chemicals. Environmental groups, including Friends of Great Salt Lake (FOGSL), have long criticized U.S. Magnesium for leaking pollutants that threaten both public health and the lake’s ecosystem.

The facility has been non-operational since 2022 amid equipment failures, rising debt and mass layoffs.

Environmental damage

Rob Dubuc, general counsel for FOGSL and an attorney representing the lake’s interests, said that FFSL had notified U.S. Magnesium in December that the company was in violation of its lease for “trespassing” by polluting the lakebed.

The company reached a legal agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to construct a wall that would contain the leaked contaminants from entering the lake. However, court proceedings stalled after U.S. Magnesium filed for bankruptcy.

“It was a public nuisance,” Dubuc told The Daily Utah Chronicle. “That hearing was canceled because of the bankruptcy, so things are kind of in this state of limbo right now.”

The EPA designated U.S. Magnesium as a Superfund site after finding it had released hazardous substances capable of endangering public health. The facility was found in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), leading to a 2021 settlement that required the company to pay a $250,000 penalty and fund a $37 million cleanup under the EPA’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).

William Johnson, an advisor to FOGSL and a professor in the Geology and Geophysics Department at the University of Utah, said that U.S. Magnesium started construction on the wall, but only ever completed the surface feature. Now, he said, lake advocates have more factors to consider.

“We’re in this stasis right now where the site is not operating, which calls into question, do you need the entire wall now, or are there more cost-effective solutions since the site is not operating?” Johnson said. “That’s where we are, trying to understand then what is the best way forward.”

Working towards a solution

According to Dubuc, FOGSL led an initiative to address U.S. Magnesium’s stalled operations at the Great Salt Lake. The EPA awarded the organization a Technical Assistance Grant, allowing FOGSL to hire Johnson to “basically look over the EPA’s shoulder” and ensure the situation was thoroughly investigated.

Johnson, the EPA and the Department of Water Quality (DWQ) determined that U.S. Magnesium required a groundwater discharge permit on the site. Reflecting on the process, Dubuc said, “You’ve got these multiple agencies that are overseeing what’s going on out there … What they came up with was a solution that would cover all of those.”

Johnson and the EPA had reviewed and determined through their assessment that the contamination on the site “represents a true hazard to environmental health.”

“They found that to capture all the wastewater that they were discharging, they had to increase the size of their lagoon by a factor of three,” Johnson said. “[This] implies that two-thirds of what they were discharging actually wasn’t staying in the lagoon; it was going in unknown pathways in the subsurface, which heightens the possibility that contaminants are moving toward the lake.”

However, Johnson said that because previous contracting work was done through US Magnesium, Utah must continue its independent research to “understand” the possibilities of safe operation.

International implications

Before the lawsuit, U.S. Magnesium was the largest producer of magnesium in the country, primarily supplying the defense and automotive industries. Now, with the company’s bankruptcy, no North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries have a primary source of magnesium.

Johnson said that while magnesium is significant in international contexts, the country has “options” for allowing U.S. Magnesium to operate “without further hazard.”

“[U.S. Magnesium] can operate if needed; it just needs, again, to operate in the context of protecting human and environmental health, [which] is quite possible to do,” Johnson said. “The question is whether or not the operators will honor the regulations that exist to allow to ensure that.”

