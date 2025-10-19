New era begins for Utah men’s basketball under Alex Jensen

The Runnin’ Utes are set to turn the page on a new chapter of Utah basketball under first-year head coach Alex Jensen. As Utah tipped off its 2025-26 campaign with an exhibition matchup against the University of Nevada last Friday, excitement is building around a retooled roster and a fresh start for the Utes in an already competitive Big 12 conference.

Jensen, a former Utah alumni and NBA assistant, took over the program with a clear vision for the future. “We’ve taken great care in constructing a roster that’ll compete on the court and make a positive impact on our community,” he said. “We’re thrilled to get to work and can’t wait for the season to begin.”

The roster is one of the most diverse in the nation, featuring 15 players representing seven countries across three continents. The international mix, including athletes from Finland, England, Taiwan, Mali, Germany and Senegal, ranks Utah fourth in the NCAA for countries represented on a single roster.

New faces, new energy

Utah’s lineup features 12 newcomers, including several experienced transfers expected to make an immediate impact for the Running Utes. Among the headliners is junior transfer Terrence Brown, who averaged 20.6 points per game at Fairleigh Dickinson last season and earned first-team All-NEC honors. Brown enters the year just 94 points shy of 1,000 for his collegiate career.

Joining him is Western Kentucky transfer Don McHenry, a fifth-year senior who’s a two-time All-Conference USA guard and 2024 CUSA Tournament MVP. McHenry brings scoring and veteran leadership to this already young Utah roster. Inside, Utah adds physical presence with forwards Babacar Faye from Western Kentucky, James Okonkwo from West Virginia and Seydou Traore from Iowa, all with postseason experience.

Freshman Obomate Abbey, who starred for Finland’s U20 national team, highlights the younger group. International sharpshooter Jacob Patrick from Germany adds perimeter depth, while Syracuse transfer Elijah “Choppa” Moore brings athleticism and creativity to the Utes backcourt.

The returning core of Keanu Dawes, Jerry Huang and Ibrahima Traore provides some continuity from last season. Dawes, who became Utah’s first athlete to sign a revenue-share agreement, is expected to anchor the frontcourt under Jensen’s system.

Jensen’s emphasis on discipline and defensive intensity echoes the style he helped develop during his time as an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His Utah roots and professional background have already earned buy-in from players eager to reestablish the Runnin’ Utes as a Big 12 contender.

The road ahead

Utah opened its exhibition slate Friday, Oct. 17, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, falling to Nevada 80-77 in the debut of the Alex Jensen era. Junior guard Terrence Brown led the Utes with a game-high 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Keanu Dawes recorded nine points and 13 rebounds, finishing one point shy of a double-double.

Utah’s lineup featured four newcomers alongside Dawes, the team’s only returning starter. Brown scored the Utes’ first seven points and helped Utah take an early lead before Nevada rallied late. Freshman Kendyl Sanders hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to bring the Utes within two, but the Wolf Pack sealed the win at the free throw line.

Utah held Nevada to 15% shooting from beyond the arc and won the battle in second-chance points 11-8 but could not close the gap in the final minute.

The Utes continue exhibition play Friday, Oct. 24, at Oregon before opening the regular season Nov. 3 against San Jose State. Utah begins Big 12 play Jan. 3 at home against Arizona and closes the regular season March 7 at Baylor before the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

