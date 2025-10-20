What exactly went wrong for the Utes in 24-21 Holy War loss

The Holy War once again lived up to the hype. Unfortunately for the Utes, simple mistakes cost them what could have been a relatively easy win. Here’s what went wrong in the one-score loss.

Missed opportunities have been a theme for the Utes this season, especially in losses. In five wins this year, head coach Kyle Whittingham’s team is averaging 0.4 turnovers per game with a 100% fourth-down conversion rate, 8/8. In the two losses, Utah has turned the ball over six times, averaging three per game, and is converting just over 14% of fourth-down attempts.

That’s the story: failing to convert in big moments while being careless with the football. Without these crucial errors, Utah could very well be ranked in the top 10 with a 7-0 record on the season, but that’s obviously not the case.

Empty fourth-down tries are listed as “turnovers on downs.” While they don’t show up in the box score as a “turnover,” they give possession to the opposing team, essentially doing the same thing. By combining traditional turnovers, like interceptions and fumbles, with empty fourth-down tries, we can see that the numbers become even more staggering. We will call this combination “lost possessions.”

In the Holy War, Utah had three opportunities to settle for field goals on fourth down. Rather than taking a nearly guaranteed three points, Utah’s coaches went with the aggressive decisions and kept the offense on the field. These risks didn’t pay off vs. BYU and ended in lost possessions. When asked about the reasoning behind those in-game decisions, Whittingham emphasized the weight of analytics in the decision-making process. “Analytics. We were well inside the analytics to go. So, unless you tell me to go against the analytics, that’s why,” he said.

I pulled up the Fourth Down Decision Calculator to test this theory for myself. Here are the results.

Scenario one:

Score: 0-0

Time remaining: 6:55 first quarter

Down: 4th and 1

Spot on field: BYU 12

Analytics say: Go for it

Whittingham made the correct decision analytically. While these analytics are never going to be 100% in touch with the situation, this decision seemed to be the least questionable of the three. Drawing first blood in a rivalry game is something some view as more valuable than others, and Whittingham decided to roll the dice. BYU made a great tackle short of the first down marker, and the Utes came up empty.

Scenario two:

Score: 7-0 BYU

Time remaining: 9:15 second quarter

Down: 4th and 7

Spot on field: BYU 28

Analytics say: Toss-up

More went into this decision than the box score indicates. Initially, Whittingham sent out kicker Dillon Curtis for a field goal. BYU called a timeout moments before the snap, allowing Curtis to attempt a risk-free practice kick. Curtis’ kick was pushed to the right and wasn’t all that close to sailing through the uprights. Seeing this was part of what changed Whittingham’s mind.

“It caused a change of heart. We were going to kick it, but we’ve struggled at that exact distance this year … This year, we’re one for six from that range. That was right on the cusp of the analytics … When we saw the kick go fairly significantly wide right, we said, ‘You know what, let’s just go for it,’” he said. Once again, Utah came up empty-handed, giving the ball back to BYU.

Scenario three:

Score: 10-7 BYU

Time remaining: 8:50 third quarter

Down: 4th and 3

Spot on field: BYU 8

Analytics say: Go for it

This was the call that had most Utah fans scratching their heads. A chip-shot field goal would have tied the game at 10. Instead, Whittingham rolled the dice for a third time. Devon Dampier took a QB-keeper up the middle for two yards, unable to cross the first down line. A play call that likely would have been successful on the failed 4th and 1 earlier came up just short, giving all the momentum back to BYU.

Analytically speaking, Whittingham was correct in his decision-making according to the model. Whether this is a play-calling issue or an execution issue, the play is out of Whittingham’s control once it’s called in from the booth. Utah likely picks up the first down in situation one with the same play call as situation three. Hindsight is always 20/20, but statistically speaking, Whittingham isn’t necessarily at fault.

Expect Utah to implement a different outlook on fourth downs and ball security in the coming weeks. Improvement in these categories is paramount as a team with large aspirations. Creative play calling and emphasis on execution in short-yardage situations will become a talking point among coaches as they gear up for a game at home vs. Colorado next Saturday.

[email protected]

@johnleone5.bsky.social