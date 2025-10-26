Middle East Center responds to budget cuts

On Aug. 5, the University of Utah announced which programs and courses would be cut as the first phase of its strategic reinvestment plan. Of the 81 programs cut, 16 were part of the Middle East Center, marking it as the single most-affected department on the list.

Uncertainty regarding federal funding has put additional strain on the center. Despite the challenges, responses from the Middle East Center leadership are optimistic, claiming that scholarly functions will remain robust under both recent and possible future structural changes.

The following programs were discontinued from the Middle East Center.

Middle East Studies: History M.A., PhD.

Middle East Studies: Arabic Linguistics M.A., PhD.

Middle East Studies: Persian M.A., PhD.

Middle East Studies: Arabic M.A., PhD.

Middle East Studies: Hebrew M.A., PhD.

Middle East Studies: Turkish M.A., PhD.

Middle East Studies: Political Science M.A., PhD.

Middle East Studies: Anthropology M.A., PhD.

These changes come as the first phase in the U’s plan to refinance university programs after $19.5 million in cuts from HB 265. HB 265, or ‘Higher Education Strategic Reinvestment,’ was part of the 2025 legislative session and requires public universities (Utah State, Weber State, Utah Valley University and the University of Utah) to reallocate funds to departments and programs that return state investment after graduation.

In an email statement to the Chronicle, Communications Director Rebecca Walsh said of the 16 programs, “Many were graduate programs which had long been defunct and represented an earlier era in the Middle East Center’s history.”

All 81 programs had 0-15 students enrolled annually for the past few years. It is unclear how much money was going to these programs if no one was enrolled, and how much money has been saved by discontinuing them, but this is the first of many rounds of changes accepted by the Utah Senate. More university changes are expected over the next few years.

Federal Funding Impacts

Losses in Federal funding for the center’s operations, research, scholarships and fellowships have impacted the Middle East Center. The Trump administration has discontinued Title VI National Resource Centers, which cuts funding to “National Resource Centers, Foreign Language and Area Studies Programs, Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language Programs, International Research and Studies, Centers for International Business Education, Language Resource Centers and American Overseas Research Centers.”

Kathleen Williams, a senior in Middle East Studies, and Assistant Professor Yuree Noh both cited the example of the Foreign Language and Area Studies Scholarship (FLAS). FLAS was terminated earlier this year, which has affected students studying Middle Eastern languages like Arabic or Farsi. FLAS previously provided funding for study abroad programs and living stipends for the academic year at the university.

Noh has seen the effects first-hand with her students. “I know a lot of my students had been accepted, and then got rescinded because of the funding cuts. And of course, these are quite devastating for students who are planning on these opportunities to gain language skills and to learn about the region,” she said.

Williams said she’s also witnessed this. “It’s been pretty significant for a lot of people. It’s very frustrating to see that being taken away,” she said.

For her, studying abroad is vital to the academic study of an area. “It’s just not possible, in my opinion, to actually study the language and culture only in the States,” Williams said.

Federal funding cuts have also impacted Noh’s own research. “We did get the year one funding, but the year two funding was discontinued as part of the government cuts. Thankfully, I think we can still continue with the research. We have some other resources,” she said.

The cuts did, however, result in the loss of about seven student research assistants. “I think it’s most devastating for students because it’s very directly related to their post-graduation hopes and dreams and their future aspirations,” said Noh.

She has had to find other funding avenues in personal connections and also private foundations, of which Noh said the environment “has not been great.”

The future of the Middle East Center’s renaissance

In the past few years, Director of the Middle East Center Chris Low has repeatedly referred to the Middle East Center as undergoing a ‘renaissance.’ The center has hired new professors, hosted many events and lectures, grown the Arabic Debating team, and added a new book series with the editorial board of scholars from the university.

Yuree Noh was part of the wave of semi-recently hired professors that Low mentions. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and a fellow at the Harvard Middle East Initiative, specializing in Authoritarianism, Gender in Politics and Public Opinion. She remembers a lot of optimism and excitement for the center when she was hired, compared to more uncertainty now.

Program cuts do not reflect a disinterest in the region for students. Both Low and Noh have seen their class sizes grow recently, especially since the 2023 Oct. 7 attack in Israel and the ensuing genocide in Palestine.

Low wrote in a 2024 article, “In the immediate aftermath of these events, we hosted roundtables for the College of Humanities and Student Affairs to provide our faculty and staff with a realistic sense of the roots and future directions of this conflict. Since then, we’ve given a platform to rigorous scholars who’ve been able to navigate these complexities and nuances with integrity.”

While the center plans to maintain its same courses and undergraduate programs, the tentative ‘International and Area Studies Consolidation Plan’ might change its structure.

“There are discussions in the College of Humanities to create a new umbrella called International and Area Studies. This degree will feature an emphasis in International Studies, Diplomacy, Middle East Studies, Asian Studies, and Latin American Studies. Collectively, under this new umbrella, IAS would have more than 300 combined majors,” Walsh said. While no longer its own major, the new degree will provide the same content as the old one, but with “some very minor alterations,” according to Walsh.

“There are very few substantive changes in terms of the actual content being offered. The restructuring has some advantages in terms of the kinds of ‘efficiencies’ favored by the university,” Director Low said in an email statement to the Chronicle.

The details of this plan are not finalized; it remains unclear if and when it will go into effect.

Williams, Noh and Low all saw the program cuts, federal cuts, and possible program changes as part of a national phenomenon happening to area studies.

“We’re just seeing an overall devaluing of area studies and humanities, and that type of diplomacy, I think, across the nation,” Williams said.

Noh said her situation is not unique. “We’re told that actually the U is better compared to what some of the other institutions are going through,” Noh said.

“It’s very important for people in many different fields to have studied the Middle East academically, to have Arabic proficiency, whether it’s in government, whether it’s in international commerce, NGOs overseas, or whether that’s People working with populations from the Middle East within the United States. This knowledge and expertise should not be dismissed, and it’s the same for all area studies,” said Williams.

“In short, the Middle East Center continues to be a nationally competitive and intellectually robust scholarly community despite rumors of our demise,” said Low.

