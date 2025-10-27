Utah stampedes Colorado 53-7, boosting record to 6-2

Wins don’t get more impressive than the 46-point beatdown that Utah gave Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Utah went into the game as 14-point favorites. They not only covered the spread, but more than tripled it. The game was all but over after one quarter, giving head coach Kyle Whittingham’s team a much-needed bounce-back win.

Freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin made his first start of his college career and ran with the opportunity. The 6-foot-1 Oklahoma native threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 151 yards and a touchdown, totaling 291 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. When asked about his performance, Ficklin was all business.

“I told them [the team] before the game, if we go out here, have fun and play our game, we’re gonna do something great. That’s what we did, and we had something to prove. I really didn’t have too many emotions, you know, I was focused on being prepped and being ready for Dev. He’s been leading me throughout the whole year, and helping me get the reps that I need from the beginning of this season, you know, I was ready,” Ficklin said.

Starter Devon Dampier is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the BYU game. He appeared to be available in case of emergency on Saturday, but didn’t look 100% in warmups. His health will be something to monitor ahead of next week’s matchup, and if he isn’t ready to go, Ficklin will step in.

Whittingham had nothing but positives to state in his post-game presser. “Hard to find negatives in that game. Offense, defense and special teams were all hitting on all cylinders. Very few negative things at all. We jumped on them early; the first half was about as good of football as we’ve played here,” Whittingham said.

He also made sure to shout out Ficklin’s performance as a true-freshman quarterback with very little time to prepare. “I’m very proud of Byrd Ficklin. He came in as a true freshman. He seemed very poised, and he wasn’t perfect, but he was very good. He ran the offense very well. He didn’t throw as accurately as he will in the future, I can promise you that. He’s a very accurate thrower in practice and has a good, strong arm. But he ran the ball efficiently and made enough throws. We saw him put some right on the money and really move the offense,” Whittingham said.

Utah’s coaches will have a decision to make this week. Between Dampier’s uncertain health status and Ficklin’s impressive production, the starting quarterback battle will be close. There won’t be time for back-and-forth, as a ranked Cincinnati team will be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Overall, a near-perfect game is just what Utah needed to get back on track. Touchdowns by Wayshawn Parker, Nate Johnson, NaQuari Rogers, Larry Simmons and JJ Buchanan piled onto an impressive game on both sides of the ball.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be traveling on campus to President’s Circle next week to spotlight Utah’s ranked matchup vs. Cincinnati. The Utes have dropped the ball in the two marquee games that they have played this season. Next week will be another opportunity to prove themselves as a true contender in the Big 12.

Keep an eye on the quarterback situation for the Utes throughout the week, as making the right decision will be paramount to success next week. Get lots of sleep this week, Utah fans, and as always, Go Utes!

