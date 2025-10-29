‘Dear Evan Hansen’ makes its Utah debut with emotion and style

It was only a matter of time before the Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) produced one of the most popular plays of all time. “Dear Evan Hansen” is a play of high accolades, currently holding six Tony Awards in a variety of categories. This particular production at PTC is the Utah premier of “Dear Evan Hansen” done on a professional scale. With tact, emotions and song, “Dear Evan Hansen” explores heavy and relevant themes to the modern world.

The story of “Dear Evan Hansen” follows the main character: Evan Hansen. Hansen is a high schooler who struggles to find connections in the world and only does so after he accidentally is tied to a tragedy. That misunderstanding acts as his vehicle into the connections that he’s always wanted, as well as burdening himself with the lies he now has to tell to make his new reality continue. The struggle of Evan Hansen is depicted wonderfully by Kyle Dalsimar, who truly sells the main character of this play.

This is Dalsimar’s first production with the PTC, and it is a great note to start out on. Through him, the audience can both sympathize with Evan Hansen despite how he is taking advantage of others grief for his own gain. The play also touches on themes of social media and how it can be used for negative purposes. Most importantly, a large part of the narrative centers around suicide. For that reason, PTC has worked with the University of Utah’s School of Mental Health Collaborative program to guide the actors through the sensitive subjects of the play.

Local talent

Adding to the stellar cast of the play are some of the University of Utah’s very own talent. Rachel Johnson is a senior in the Actor Training Program and is currently interning at the PTC. “Being in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ has been the coolest experience ever,” she said. “I’ve always loved the musical and getting to see it come to life with such talented actors in the lead roles has been incredible to witness. I’ve been able to learn so much just observing everyone throughout the process, and it’s so exciting that I get to be a part of it too.”

Adam Moore is another U of U student working on the play. Moore has had a similarly positive experience, though shared the difficulties that come with being in a professional production and being a full-time student. “One of the biggest challenges has been balancing rehearsals with classes, especially when performances require me to miss some class time,” Moore said. “I’m really grateful to my professors for being so understanding and helping me stay caught up. It’s taught me a lot about time management and communication.”

At the time of writing this, “Dear Evan Hansen” will be running at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre until Nov. 8. Like all campus art projects, students, faculty and staff can get discounted tickets via the Art pass program. All you need to do is show your U ID at the ticket booth when purchasing tickets. This is an important play to see and an important message. Surrounding that message are fantastic songs, a talented cast and a great time.

