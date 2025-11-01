Club growth outpaces ASUU budget

As the University of Utah’s student population and number of active clubs rise, the Associated Students of the University of Utah (ASUU) budget for Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) is facing record demand for club funding, resulting in smaller allocations for many organizations.

The record number of funding requests has forced ASUU to stretch its limited $273,000 budget across more student organizations than ever before. As a result, many clubs received smaller allocations this semester, prompting concerns among student leaders and efforts from ASUU to make the process more transparent and accessible.

According to ASUU Legislative Assembly Chair Merrin Maughan, the cuts were not intentional and stemmed from limited resources. “The biggest backlash we’ve gotten really just comes from misunderstanding what our intentions are, and naturally, it’s just that we don’t have enough funds to meet the needs of every club,” Maughan said.

Budget allocation process

ASUU is facing record demand for club funding this semester, with requests far exceeding the organization’s available budget. “We have a budget of $273,000 that we allocate to registered student organizations. However, this semester, we received the most requests for funding that we’ve ever received … for a total of $535,000,” Maughan said.

Because requests nearly doubled available funds, ASUU had to allocate less funds to each club than they had in the past to meet needs. Maughan described that people might have interpreted that as a cut to them individually, when in reality, ASUU was just unable to adequately fund each organization.

RSOs have two systems for requesting funding. The first, base funding, provides $20 per member for up to 25 members and a maximum of $500 per club. The second, impact funding, functions like an essay-based scholarship. ASUU said the goal of both systems is to help clubs build financial stability, stay in good standing with the university and ensure long-term sustainability.

“We do try to provide resources where possible for clubs to build financial wealth, to do all of the things they need to do in order to remain in good standing and build longevity,” Maughan said. “However, we can’t guarantee that we can meet the needs through assembly funding alone.”

ASUU also offers travel funding for RSOs. Travel funding from ASUU is available by reimbursement only. This academic year ASUU can only allocate for a reimbursement up to $300 and individuals can only submit one reimbursement request per academic year. ASUU Senate Treasurer Pamalatera Fenn explained the current limits on travel funding. “I think students should be able to get more,” Fenn said. “But with how many budget cuts are everywhere, we only are allowed to do the $300.”

ASUU response

Through the tight budget this year, ASUU is attempting s to make the funding process more accessible and transparent. Maughan said ASUU hopes to extend application timelines from three weeks to a month and hold office hours to help students complete funding requests.

“Our goal is to give clubs more time to work on the application,” Maughan said. “This year they had three weeks, our goal is to give them a month.”

Fenn described that ASUU hopes to provide office hours and drop in hours so that RSO members can receive help for the funding process. “There should be drop in hours for students to be able to submit funding requests, and I want more students to know about it,” Fenn said.

ASUU leaders added that budget adjustments are possible through student advocacy. “If students want to change how the funding goes and if they want more funding to go to clubs, they should come and tell ASUU,” said Fenn. “We have to listen to them.”

Recommendations for RSOs

While both RSO members and ASUU officials are working to address funding challenges, leaders encouraged student organizations to collaborate and advocate for resources. “Collaboration is incredibly important. Having meetings with other clubs cuts down on costs, it helps build a community and finds resources for fundraising,” Maughan said.

Fenn encouraged students to attend ASUU town halls to share funding concerns. “I would recommend students to come to town hall meetings that ASUU does, because … nobody is really coming to advocate for what they want as students,” Fenn said.

Impact on clubs

Although each RSO on campus is different, reduced funding has created challenges across organizations. “Having the RSO funding is essential to have an experience you actually want in college,” Fenn said. “ASUU should prioritize providing funding opportunities for all students.” Without enough funding, many clubs may have to scale back events, restrict travel or reduce participation. ASUU officials said continued communication and advocacy from club leaders will be important as they work to balance limited resources with campus growth.

