Real Salt Lake’s season ends with fourth straight first-round exit

Major League Soccer’s playoff format may have changed several times in recent years, but one thing has remained constant for Real Salt Lake: postseason heartbreak.

The Claret and Cobalt’s 2025 season came to an end after a 3-1 loss to the Portland Timbers in a Western Conference wild-card match at Providence Park on October 22. The defeat marked RSL’s fourth consecutive first-round playoff exit, extending a streak that dates back to the club’s 2021 run to the Western Conference final.

RSL qualified for the postseason by the slimmest of margins, clinching the ninth and final seed on a tiebreaker after a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City SC on Oct, 18. The result, combined with LAFC’s draw against Colorado, pushed Salt Lake just ahead of San Jose and the Rapids on total wins.

Portland, which had spent most of the season in the top four of the Western Conference before sliding down to eighth, entered the match with home-field advantage and quickly asserted control of the game. The Timbers struck twice in the opening 36 minutes behind veteran Chilean striker, Felipe Mora who capitalized on two rebounds to put the Timbers up 2-0.

Justen Glad gave RSL a lifeline moments later, heading in his first goal of the postseason for Real to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. But despite generating a wave of chances in the second half, RSL couldn’t find the equalizer. Portland’s Kamal Miller sealed the result in the 82nd minute with a third goal, ending any hopes of a late comeback.

“I think it’s a microcosm of how our season’s been,” head coach Pablo Mastroeni said. “We had 20-some-odd chances on goal and can’t seem to make the play that tips the scales. Whether it’s a crossbar, Victor not sliding across the front of goal on a ball that’s rolling in front, or Rwan fouling on Vera’s free kick.”

RSL outshot the Timbers 18-7 and held a 7-6 edge in shots on target, but once again struggled to convert opportunities. The closest moment came in the 76th minute when Brayan Vera’s curling free kick found the back of the net, only for the goal to be waved off due to a foul by Rwan Cruz, who was subbed on in the 65th minute. Striker Willy Agada also came close with a bicycle kick that struck the crossbar.

The missed chances highlighted a season-long issue for RSL. After scoring 65 goals in the 2024 season, RSL managed to score only 38 this season, the second lowest in the Western Conference and tied for sixth worst in the MLS .

“The result is still fresh,” Mastroeni said. “We’ll get together in the next couple of days with Kurt (Schmid) and Jason (Kreis) and figure out how to best move forward. We’ve got some tough decisions to make.”

Several notable players’ contracts are set to expire after the end of December, 2025, including Brayan Vera, Willy Agada, Braian Ojeda, DeAndre Yedlin, Alex Katranis, Sam Junqua, Philip Quinton, Noel Caliskan and Johnny Russell. The club holds options on Ojeda (2-years), Vera (2-years), Yedlin (1-year), Katranis (2-year) and Quinton (1-year), giving management flexibility as it assesses the roster this winter.

With the likes of Diego Luna getting attraction this season from big European clubs, we could likely see a move from “Moon Boy” this off season. Luna was able to finish the 2025 MLS season with nine goals and seven assists with a 84% pass completion rate in 27 games played.

After a disappointing 2024 season, we saw RSL make a profit on Anderson Julio (FC Dallas), Cristian Arango (San Jose) and Andres Gomes (Stade Rennais). Will RSL do the same this transfer window or build off the star talent they already have in the locker room?

For a club that prides itself on consistency, Real Salt Lake’s early exit once again highlights the growing urgency for a change at the club. Despite holding the longest active playoff streak in MLS, the streak has been defined more by early exits than deep runs. As the season comes to a close, RSL’s hopes for a postseason breakthrough will have to wait for yet another season.

