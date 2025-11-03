SNAP Benefits Delayed for November 2025

Still without a decision on funding legislation, the government shutdown has continued into November, meaning millions of residents will no longer have access to their SNAP Benefits. While federal judges ruled Friday, Oct. 31 that the government must provide funding throughout the shutdown, food aid will be delayed for weeks at a minimum. It could be longer depending on whether the Trump administration accepts or appeals the ruling.

About 41 million people used the snap program monthly in 2024, marking 12% of the country’s population (1 in 8). Around 170,000 Utah residents were on food stamps in 2024. Utah food bank estimates 86,000 households will lose food aid this month.

The University of Utah does not have exact numbers of how many students currently rely on SNAP for food aid; however, the Basic Needs Collective told the Chronicle in an email statement that the organization expects to see an increase in the use of its services over the next month due to the shutdown.

Feed U Pantry

The Feed U Pantry is partnered with the Utah Food Bank and the Bountiful Food Pantry. It also receives private donations. Students, faculty and staff can use the pantry with an active university ID (uNID).

The Chronicle spoke with Michaela Newby, the director of the Feed U Pantry, who expected “another little peak” in pantry activity this month. “We’ll get a delivery, and it’s like 1000 pounds of food, and it’s gone. I go a day and a half later, and it’s wiped out,” said Newby. “We have a lot of students at the university that are graduate PhD students, who have families, who have kids, and a lot of those people come to the pantry. So I can imagine those families specifically are probably going to be affected by this if they’re using SNAP. But as for your average undergraduate student, I feel like the majority of them probably are not on SNAP anyway, but I do expect an increase. And also we do serve faculty and staff, so I can anticipate an increase in that demographic as well,” she said.

With a temporary increase in state funding for Utah Food Bank, and a reliable flow of private donations, Newby said the main challenge is not getting the food but staffing the pantry with everyone’s busy schedules. She encouraged anyone to volunteer, with applications opening Nov.10. “We all care so deeply about the pantry and its users, so we are really gonna do our absolute best to keep the pantry fully stocked as often as we can and as consistently as we can to support those who are negatively affected by the snap shutdown,” Newby said.

Basic Needs Collective

Char Leary, the Associate Director of Advocacy Services, oversees the Basic Needs Collective. In an email statement, she explained the collective’s response to the loss of SNAP benefits. “We’re increasing our efforts this November to meet an anticipated rise in need by organizing additional donation drives and encouraging campus partners to host their own. To make participation easy, we are creating a Food Drive Toolkit that provides simple steps and materials for hosting a successful drive. In addition, we will be increasing our marketing efforts and social media campaigns to remind students of the resources available to them,” wrote Leary.

She encouraged students to seek support through basicneeds.utah.edu, where they can contact a Basic Needs Coordinator and find the resources they need.

Campus and city resources

Feed U Pantry: Located in the basement of the Union (below the food court). Pantry for students, staff, and faculty. Fall semester 2025 hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. FeedU Mobile Pantry, pantry ‘pop-ups’ around Campus.

EHSEB Pantry: Located in the Stensaas Lounge (room 2200) of the Eccles Health Science Education Building. Pantry for students, staff, faculty, and hospital workers. Available during building hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In a Pinch Pantry: Located in the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building. Pantry for business students.

Sunnyside Pantry: Located in the Sunnyside Apartments Main Office. Pantry for Sunnyside apartment residents.

Wellness Exchange: Located in the Peterson Heritage Building, available 24/7.

The Basic Needs Collective on Campus accepts monetary or itemized donations.

High-need items include:

Instant and microwaveable meals (ramen cups, mac and cheese cups, rice or pasta pouches)

Instant oatmeal packets or cups

Canned soups, chili, and stews (with pull-top lids)

Shelf-stable proteins (bagged or pouched tuna, chicken, or salmon)

Protein and granola bars

Nut butter packets or cups

Shelf-stable milk or non-dairy milk boxes

Quick snacks (trail mix, crackers, fruit cups)

Some restaurants and community members have committed to providing meals and menu items to anyone in need, including the Mumbai House, SugarHouse Coffee, Doki Doki and Girls who Smash.

There are also free community fridges across the city and valley.

Salt Lake Community Fridges have locations in South Salt Lake, Rosepark and Sugarhouse.

@slc.community.fridges

Find a food pantry near you!

[email protected]

@ellehowell.bsky.social