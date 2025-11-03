SunTrapp shuts doors following monthlong worker’s strike

Salt Lake City’s oldest continually running gay bar and first bar to attempt unionization in the city — The SunTrapp — closed its doors on Oct 31. Since late September, bartenders, barbacks and performers at the downtown bar organized under the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 7765, citing unsafe working conditions and what they describe as retaliation from management.

The organizing effort began in mid-September, but on Sept. 26, the movement became public when workers delivered a request for voluntary recognition and a fair process to bar owner, Mary Peterson. Several employees were fired that same day after presenting the letter. Within days, those workers were rehired.

Following the bar’s shutdown, the SunTrapp unionized workers described the circumstances that led to their action. “We were forced into a ULP (Unfair Labor Practice) strike after management’s coercive actions made it impossible to work safely, lawfully and with dignity,” SunTrapp Workers Unite (SWU) wrote in an Instagram post.

A month of picket lines

SWU launched their first strike and walkout on Oct. 3, forming a picket line outside the bar on a Friday night. They maintained the line every Friday and Saturday throughout October, calling for Peterson to meet their demands and formally recognize the union.

The group’s Instagram account, @suntrappworkersunite, has served as a central hub for updates and demands. Among their requests are improved safety protocols, accessibility measures and transparency from management.

According to the requests, workers are asking for more consistent security staffing, including a guard stationed near the cash collection area during tipped performances, that emergency repairs be completed within three days and non-emergency repairs within 10 and that the bar conduct weekly maintenance checks on its point-of-sale system to prevent service disruptions.

Other demands focus on accessibility and workplace safety. Workers are asking for two portable wheelchair ramps to ensure ADA compliance, mandatory ADA training for all staff and reinstatement of the bar’s former head of security.

In addition, the union is calling for the reversal of what they describe as union-busting policies implemented after management received the voluntary recognition letter. They want all new hires made after the presentation of the letter to be let go, regular shifts for striking workers to be reinstated and employees’ access to scheduling software restored.

Voices from the queer community

The SunTrapp is among the few queer bars still operating in Salt Lake City. Drag performer Tony Parrot, who performs under the name Divina 2.0, says the bar has a long history of providing refuge for the queer community.

“I’ve been going to SunTrapp since I got off my mission 15 years ago. First bar I ever went to,” said Parrott. “I’ve been performing here ever since I started drag. But I’m here to stand up for the platform of what this bar needs — the safe space that it’s supposed to be.”

On Oct. 4, Parrott said he was barred from entering the club after joining the picket line. “They just stopped me at the door and said, ‘You’re 86’d from the bar,’” he said. “I even hosted two shows here this week.”

Despite that, he said, Parrott still hopes the strike will push management to “listen to the community.”

“When you open or take ownership of a queer space, you’re obligated to make it a safe space,” Parrott said. “You take an oath to the community. If you don’t have that essence, you don’t have what it takes to stand up for the community. We’re willing to help you with that change, but we’re also going to call you out on it, too.”

CWA support for SunTrapp workers

The CWA Local 7765 helped SWU organize in Utah, a right-to-work state with few unionized workplaces. Jessica Stauffer, president of Local 7765, explained that CWA understands the challenges working-class Utahns face, particularly in conservative and right-to-work environments. She added that the union provided structure to SWU, guidance on National Labor Relations Board (NRLB) filings and support for organizing in a private workplace.

Stauffer described the process of bringing SunTrapp under the CWA as collaborative and empowering. After a lengthy outreach email, the union agreed to support the workers and assigned an organizer to guide the process. “Asking bosses for voluntary recognition and for better working conditions is really hard overall … We would be working more than eight-hour days or 40-hour weeks without unions,” Stauffer said.

She noted that, from her perspective as a healthcare worker, she never expected to see a unionized healthcare and service workplace in Utah and emphasized the importance of collective bargaining in giving workers leverage for safer and fairer conditions.

Lead bartender and organizer Natalie Jankowski credited the CWA with turning a grassroots effort into a structured campaign. The union guided filings, strategy and navigating Utah’s labor landscape. “As we got more established, they started really stepping in and offering more and more resources,” Jankowski said.

She emphasized the larger purpose of the union effort, “It’s not really about money at all… It’s about having a seat at the table, being able to have a little bit of input in some decisions made, fighting for our rights,” Jankowski said.

Through CWA’s involvement, Jankowski says SWU gained the tools to organize safely, advocate for better working conditions and pursue long-term protections in an industry where unions are uncommon.

Community support on the picket line

The strikes drew support from local activists, artists and patrons. Kree Arias, a community organizer with Utah March, joined the protest in solidarity with the workers. “I am very proud of the workers for standing up and doing what’s right,” Arias said. “Everyone should be unionized … we need to protect everyone from management abuse and everything like that they have endured.”

Arias described being blocked from entering SunTrapp with fellow activists. “We were no longer allowed to be on the property …they did not give us a reason,” he said. “SunTrapp has been a huge part of the queer community … it’s one of the safest bars. It’s disappointing and very sad to see that one of the best bars in Salt Lake is not for the people,” Arias said. “You should at least respect us for being human beings … we all deserve to take up space … It’s not a bad thing to unionize. It’s just coming together, being in unity and community, and that’s what we need.”

Throughout October, protesters gathered outside the bar holding signs, providing snacks and encouraging patrons to respect the picket line. Donation drives and mutual aid efforts were organized to help striking workers recover lost wages.

The closure and its fallout

On Oct. 31, Peterson announced that The SunTrapp would close indefinitely. In SunTrapp’s statement on Instagram, they cite the federal government shutdown — which temporarily shuttered the National Labor Relations Board and paused the union’s election process — as a key factor, along with financial losses from “continuous protests.”

However, members of the SunTrapp Union dispute that reasoning, alleging the closure was the culmination of Peterson’s “series of unfair labor practices.” They say they plan to participate in a fair election process if Peterson reverses her unfair labor practices.

The SunTrapp union represents a first for Salt Lake City’s nightlife scene. Beyond workplace rights, the bar has long served as a safe space for the city’s queer community.

In response to the closure, the SunTrapp union wrote on Instagram, “Mary Peterson has a clear path forward: rescind the illegal firing, roll back the coercive policies, and allow a fair election to proceed. Instead, she has decided to splurge on lawyers, additional security, and to eat the cost of her pride in lost business. Closing the bar and blaming the workers for problems she could solve at literally no cost is bewildering.”

[email protected]

‪@lexopedia.bsky.social‬