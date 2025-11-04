Faculty pay discrepancies found in payroll data

Publicly available payroll records show that the University of Utah’s highest-paid faculty member earned more than $1.7 million last year, over 10 times the average professor’s salary. The data reveal significant pay gaps between academic divisions and a growing concentration of high salaries within clinical and administrative positions.

According to payroll data from 2022, the top five highest-paid employees at the U are as follows:

Kyle Whittingham

Head football coach $5,831,170.22



Larry Krystkowiak

Men’s basketball coach $3,053,985.39



Michael Good

Former CEO of the University of Utah Health $1,791,041.39



William Couldwell

Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery $1,728,059.07



Ramesh Grandhi

Professor and cerebrovascular neurosurgeon $1,490,090.27



Top 100 paid faculty

Of the U’s 100 highest-paid faculty and administrators, 84 work within the School of Medicine, holding titles that range from professor and associate professor to dean and executive.

Another six belong to the athletics department, while the remaining ten occupy positions within university executive leadership.

Gender data also reveal an imbalance: 84 of the top 100 earners are men, compared to 16 women.

A large share of the university’s highest-paid faculty come from the School of Medicine, a pattern that may stem from multiple contributing factors. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), faculty salaries at U.S. medical schools rose by an average of 2.3% in 2019. The AAMC attributed these increases to extensive education and training required of medical faculty, rising market compensation for physicians and the earning potential associated with clinical and research responsibilities.

According to the university, faculty compensation is determined using national professional salary benchmarks, including surveys from organizations such as the AAMC, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) and the Association of American Universities (AAU).

In a statement to The Daily Utah Chronicle, the university explained that “these benchmarks guide the process, but we also take into account individual accomplishments, such as grant funding, along with years in rank, faculty track (tenure-line, lecturer or clinical) and prevailing market rates.”

Outside the top 100

Although salary data beyond the top 100 earners is not publicly ranked, several of the U’s professors have comparatively high compensation.

Scott Schaefer, a professor of quantitative analysis of markets and organizations (QAMO) in the David Eccles School of Business, earned an annual salary of $663,154.52 in 2022. Two years earlier, his total compensation reached $699,327.32, roughly 835% higher than the average pay for university and college employees nationwide and about 875% above the national average for government employees, according to public payroll data.

Schaefer’s earnings place him among the highest-paid non-medical faculty members at the U and one of the few outside the School of Medicine to appear near the top of the university’s payroll records. His salary also far exceeds that of many of his colleagues within the David Eccles School of Business. For comparison, Bonita Austin, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy, earned $320,821.71 in 2020, while Mark Crowley, a professor in the Department of Management, reported an annual salary of $147,274.75 in 2022.

Faculty outside the business and medical schools earn significantly less. Pearl Sandick, interim dean of the College of Science, earned $202,083.34 as an associate professor in 2021, while Wanda Pillow, currently dean of the College of Humanities, reported an annual salary of $166,776.73 as a professor that same year.

University response

In a press briefing regarding faculty compensation, Chris Nelson, the U’s chief communications officer, said that salaries across the institution are set according to market standards. “We work hard to maintain competitive salaries across the university,” he said.

“Compensation is often evaluated area by area. Salaries in the Health Sciences, for example, look very different from those in other parts of campus,” Nelson said. “Our Human Resources team takes a methodical approach each year to ensure we’re offering fair and competitive compensation packages that help us attract and retain talented people.”

Mitzi Montoya, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, expanded on Nelson’s remarks, emphasizing that salary benchmarking varies between faculty and staff.

“We use data sets to compare ourselves to our peers and aspirational institutions because we compete in a global market for faculty,” Montoya said. “For staff positions, the benchmarking process is more localized, sometimes internal to the university, other times based on the surrounding job market, depending on the role.”

Montoya mentioned a university-coordinated advising project created to lessen disparities in pay. “We found that advisors doing similar work across different colleges and departments were being paid very differently, with limited opportunities for advancement,” she said.

“By standardizing those positions, we’re creating a more equitable workplace and ensuring that colleges and schools compensate their employees fairly,” Montoya said. “That stability helps us retain talented staff across the university.”

[email protected]

@anjaliiyer6.bsky.social